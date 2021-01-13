Mother and Baby Homes report: Ireland confronted with another dark chapter of past
Inside Politics: Government is likely to be pressed on how it intends to persuade religious orders to contribute to compensation fund
A file photograph of shoes left by Mother and Baby Homes protesters at Phoenix Park, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan
Good morning, happy new year and welcome to the first politics digest of 2021.
Every day the Dáil is sitting we’ll bring you our guide to what’s happening in politics in the day ahead and the morning’s most important political stories.