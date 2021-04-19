More outdoor activities may be possible in May, says Harris

The country is “on the cusp” of getting ahead of Covid-19 and the Government could look at “doing more” in terms of allowing outdoor activities next month, the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said there was an onus on the Government to outline as clear a plan as possible when it meets next week to decide on what coronavirus measures to relax in May, June and July.

Restrictions on GAA intercounty training and high performing athletes were lifted on Monday and, next week, non-contact sports golf and tennis will be allowed to resume. Zoos, wildlife parks and heritage sites will also be allowed to reopen.

Mr Harris was asked what the plan was for the reopening of outdoor hospitality given comments from Taoiseach Micheál Martin that hotels and guesthouses could reopen in June.

“I do think the evidence around outdoor activities, and how they can be done safely, perhaps gives hope that we can do a little bit more in the outdoor space. I think there might be the potential to do a bit more in May.

“For example at the moment you can meet up outdoor with one household, is there a possibility you can do more in relation to that? Things like outdoor dining and the likes, I am not in a position to give a definitive view on, but I think we need to start answering those questions next week.”

The Cabinet will meet next week to outline what can open in May, June and July subject to public health advice.

“When the Cabinet meets next week to talk about restrictions, it needs to provide a roadmap that goes beyond May. We need to try and provide people with as much certainty. So I think we should be able to provide detail on what May, June and July will look like,” Mr Harris said.

“If this week continues the way the last couple have, we will be able to meet as a Cabinet next week in a better position on Covid than we have been in many, many months. We are on the cusp of really getting ahead of this virus for the first time in a long time.”

Mr Harris also said that the Cabinet stands “full square” behind the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly after reports that Ministers felt blindsided after Mr Donnelly said over the weekend that younger groups could be vaccinated ahead of time. Mr Donnelly then said the data did not support such a move.

“I think it is very important that the Government speaks extremely clearly on this matter and I hope we are today. The vaccine programme and the order remains unchanged. What people across our country want is certainty. I think what we now need to do is stick with the system we have, get on with the job, get the jabs in the arms as quick as possible,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris was speaking at the launch of a five-year action plan for apprenticeships which aims to see 10,000 new apprentice registrations every year by 2025.

Under the plan a new national apprenticeship office will be set up and a baseline grant will be made available to employers for non-craft programmes. A top-up grant will be made available for targeted recruitment of underrepresented groups. Mr Harris has also said that will also be financial incentives for firms to take on female apprentices in areas that are traditionally male dominated.

Public sector employers will also be required to increase the level of apprentice recruitment to reach 740 new apprentice registrations per annum by 2025.