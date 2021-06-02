More facilities for outdoor socialising at bank holiday weekend, says Dublin mayor

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has said there will be “more facilities in place” for outdoor socialising this bank holiday weekend,

Large crowds gathered in cities last weekend, and outdoor spaces were left littered with rubbish.

Several arrests were made in Dublin and Cork for public order offences last weekend following large gatherings during the fine weather.

Ms Chu said she had spoken to the chief executive of Dublin City Council (DCC). “I’ll be following up with gardaí on what the plan is this weekend. From an events background I’m talking about crowd management, how to filter to various streets so it’s not all one street,” she said.

Ms Chu also asked for more bins, toilets and will be asking the Office of Public Works (OPW) for a later opening of St Stephen’s Green Park.

“I would like OPW to open later and also have an increase on gardaí to filter the area so people can still sit and socialise but not be rammed,” she said in a tweet.

It was “really important that councils get the message” that an outdoor summer is what is needed this year, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said on Tuesday.

Councils “have to create safe spaces for people to meet. We can’t shut down those spaces. More spaces are a way of managing it if there’s too many people crowded in one area,” he said.

Mr Ryan, speaking at the Government’s briefing on the National Economic Recovery Plan, added that Minister for Culture Catherine Martin gave an allocation for local authorities to create outdoor dining or entertainment spaces.

“My own department, the Department of Transport, provided a €15 million fund for local authorities saying: If you need to spend money to pedestrianise a street, or to create safe space, we will provide it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Portobello Plaza in Dublin’s south inner city is to remain closed until June 11th due to large crowds and antisocial behaviour in recent weeks.