Mixed messages: NMH project has become messy for Government

Wow, we were not expecting that. And Simon Harris certainly wasn’t expecting that. A chance conversation he had with a resident while out canvassing in Dublin Bay South last week became national news last night.

The resident Harris met was Dr Peter Boylan, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH), who has been conducting an unrelenting campaign since 2017 to prevent the hospital transferring to St Vincent’s Hospital in Elm Park.