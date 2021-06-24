Mixed messages: NMH project has become messy for Government

Inside Politics: With talk of a Plan B, how realistic are the alternative hospital sites at this stage?

Harry McGee
St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin. File photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Wow, we were not expecting that. And Simon Harris certainly wasn’t expecting that. A chance conversation he had with a resident while out canvassing in Dublin Bay South last week became national news last night.

The resident Harris met was Dr Peter Boylan, a former master of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH), who has been conducting an unrelenting campaign since 2017 to prevent the hospital transferring to St Vincent’s Hospital in Elm Park.

