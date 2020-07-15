Miriam Lord: Things just keep getting better for the new Taoiseach
Martin makes another trip to the park before returning to Dáil for an Opposition savaging
Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Anything that can go wrong for Micheál has gone wrong for him. Photograph: Alan Betson
Micheál’s baptism of farce can’t go on forever. Things will have to settle down for the new Taoiseach, if only to puncture the expanding clouds of smug puffing up around gleefully silent Fine Gael TDs.
He was forced to take another trip up to the Phoenix Park on Tuesday. That wasn’t in the plan.