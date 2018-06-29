Miriam Lord: Now we know why Simon Harris was in particularly good spirits

Although always pleasant of demeanour, we thought Simon Harris seemed in particularly good spirits this week.

And now we know why. The Minister was Health couldn’t help letting colleagues in on the good news at the parliamentary party’s summer night out on Wednesday.

His wife, Caoimhe, is expecting their first child and Simon was bursting to tell. “Don’t say it to anyone, it’s supposed to be a secret,” he told half the parliamentary party.

Which is the same thing as hiring a plane to fly your message on a banner over Croke Park on All-Ireland final day, only cheaper.

Congratulations to the expectant parents. ETA is early in the new year.

The news adds an interesting dimension to the Minister for Health’s role in successfully steering the campaign to repeal the Eight Amendment. It’s difficult not to wonder what he must have been thinking during the various debates, public meetings and press events on the abortion question, when he was coming to terms with the welcome but anxious early stages of his personal situation.

Perhaps it explains why he was so knowledgeable and understanding of issues relating to early pregnancies and pregnant women.

It also means that the “I fancy Simon Harris” posters might have to be retired.

The Taoiseach was treated to a showing of one of them when he turned up at The Body and Soul festival in the grounds of Ballinlough Castle in Westmeath last weekend.