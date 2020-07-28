Ministers taking 10% pay cut still paid more than previous government

Ministers who are gifting 10 per cent of their salary back to the State are still due to receive more in their monthly take home pay than the previous government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the 10 per cent cut for Cabinet members and Ministers of State on Monday.

The cut will take his salary from €207,590 to €186,831.

When he held the office of Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar took home an estimated €185,350 per annum after waiving public pay increases.

Mr Martin has said the Government will also forego a planned two per cent increase in salary due under the public pay deal this October.

A senior source said that it was agreed between the three party leaders that because the previous Government took an effective cut in their take-home salaries, the current Government would do the same.

Mr Varadkar’s new salary in the office of Tánaiste will be €172,000, less than the overall gross salary of €191,403.

Sources pointed out that the waiving of various increases over the last number of years has no impact on the calculation of retirement benefits – that will still be based on the full salary rate.

Pay supplement

The Government has recently come under intense criticism over a change to legislation, which ensured the three Ministers of State who sit at Cabinet received a €16,288 supplement to their pay.

The change was passed by the Dáil last week. It brought the total pay for Fianna Fáil Government chief whip Jack Chambers and Fine Gael Minister of State for Climate Change and Transport Hildegarde Naughton to €152,181 while Green Party Minister of State for Agriculture Pippa Hackett was to be paid €123,186.

The 10 per cent cut will apply to their new salaries.

Mr Martin admitted the issue around the pay of super juniors could have been “handled better collectively by the Government, I would acknowledge that.”

Government TDs hit out at the decision to increase the pay of Ministers of State who attend the Cabinet in a sign of a growing revolt among both backbenchers and senior figures in the main parties.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said his constituents were “incensed” about the decision and admitted it was “a bad signal” for the new Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Green Party Government to send out.

His party colleague Michael Moynihan told The Irish Times that “stupid mistakes” were presenting a credibility issue for a Government still in its infancy.

A senior figure in Fianna Fáil also said they were “embarrassed” to have voted in favour of the move to increase the pay of so-called super juniors and said it “displayed political insensitivity and stupidity”.