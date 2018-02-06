Minister to seek Cabinet support for trauma care reforms

Minister for Health Simon Harris will today seek Cabinet support to rationalise the provision of trauma care services in hospitals across the country as part of a €57 million reform programme.

Mr Harris faced resistance from Minister for Communications Denis Naughten and Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring over the measures.

Under the proposals, the country would be divided into two trauma networks for dealing with patients who, for example, have experienced car accidents, head injuries or broken limbs.

One in Cork

There would be a major trauma centre established in Dublin and one in Cork, as well as a number of other units which would deal with less serious cases.

The move would ultimately see three of the six Dublin adult hospitals currently providing trauma services losing these facilities as part of a centralisation process.

Government sources insisted there would be no change to the proposals despite the opposition from rural-based Ministers.

It is understood Mr Harris met with Mr Naughten and Mr Ring to address concerns they had and is confident the report will pass Cabinet today and be published later.

The report finds 134 additional consultants could be required to operate the proposed new trauma system.