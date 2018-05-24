Minister: ‘The public has settled on repeal’
Inside Politics: Yes side believes tide is with it as No campaigners try to rationalise their anticipated defeat
One Fine Gael Minister said the public settled on its view last weekend - and its view is for repeal
“It may not be long before the amendment is challenged. It may be that the Supreme Court will in the near future have to try and interpret the wording, which causes unease to so many people. It may be that this section will be struck out of our constitution as Article 44 was. In the meantime it will be the law of the land.”