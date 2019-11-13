Minister queries Noel Grealish’s focus on money sent to Nigeria

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has asked why Independent TD Noel Grealish decided to single out one country when he was discussing the amount of money sent from people living in the State to other nations.

Mr Donohoe said he “recoiled” as a result of Mr Grealish’s comments about the level of personal remittances to Nigeria and queried where the Galway West TD was “getting his figures”.

Mr Grealish used the Leaders’ Questions slot in the Dáil on Tuesday to raise the issue of personal remittances and said that Nigeria had in the past five years received a total of €3.54 billion – the largest of any country.

Describing the amount as “astronomical”, he said he believed a lot of the money was genuine but asked if the Department of Finance or the Revenue Commissioners had mechanisms in place to ensure it was “not the proceeds of crime and fraud”. He said his figures were taken from a World Bank report.

The comments saw Mr Grealish accused of “racism” and prompted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to note how for decades, and even centuries, Irish people had gone abroad and sent money home.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Wednesday, Mr Donohoe said remittances from Ireland to Nigeria came in at around €17million per year according to the Central Statistics Office.

Clarify

He said there were very clear laws with regard to remittances and that “I am not aware that there are flows of funding from Ireland to any country that is a cause for any investigation”. He asked Mr Grealish to clarify information he has with regard to any country.

Dr Ebun Joseph, a lecturer in black studies in UCD, said Mr Grealish was effectively saying that “black money” should be policed differently.

“He is saying let us treat this group of people differently based on their nationality,” she told Morning Ireland.

Dr Joseph said people like Mr Grealish were “nothing but Donald Trump wannabees”.

It is the second time in recent weeks that Mr Grealish has made controversial comments about African immigrants. At a public meeting about a proposed direct provision centre in Oughterard, Co Galway in October, he claimed the type of people to be accommodated in the centre would be “economic migrants from Africa” whom he described as “spongers”.

The latest comments by the Independent Deputy, who backs Government votes regularly, were widely condemned by political opponents and by immigrant advocate groups.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan told Mr Grealish “more remittances came back to county Galway than to most other counties from the US and your constituents know that”.