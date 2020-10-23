Minister insists Government wants to change behaviour not ‘catch people out’

The Government objective in introducing on the spot fines for non-compliance with public health guidance is to change behaviour and not to catch people out or try to punish them, the Dáil has been told.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that while the vast majority of people were adhering to the guidelines on Covid-19 “it is very clear that too many people are acting in a manner that enables transmission of the virus and additional measures are needed”.

She insisted that the introduction of fixed charge penalties is “not to try and punish people who are adhering to guidelines or even those who make mistakes, because we all make mistakes. It is to prevent the kind of behaviour that endangers others”.

Ms McEntee was speaking as TDs debated the emergency Health (Amendment) Bill which introduces a sliding scale of fixed penalty charges up to €500 for offences including house parties, the non-wearing of facial coverings when required to.

She rejected Opposition claims that the introduction of a fixed penalty fine would the first action of gardaí in dealing with offenders and stressed that they would continue to comply with policing policy of engagement, encouragement, education and enforcement would only be a last resort.

Ms McEntee also said there will be continued high visibility patrolling by gardaí across the country.

There had been 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main arterial routes around in recent weeks along with thousands of mobile checkpoints a week on secondary routes in towns and village.

She said she understood the frustration for people who are getting caught in traffic who are trying to get to work, to school or get to doctors’ appointments.

“I found this myself yesterday coming up to the Dáil that there was as much traffic on the road as on any other day,” she said.

“That should not be the case and I would urge those who should not be on the road to please stay at home and to continue to work at home.”

Ms McEntee also said over 100 domestic violence prosecutions were underway and “yesterday for the first time ever a barring order was given over video link in Ennis District Court”.

Regulations

During the debate opposition TDs called on Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to outline the regulations to the Dáil before the Bill is passed.

Sinn Féin health spokesman said the Minister wanted TDs to write him a “blank cheque” to draft regulations, when they did not know what the specific fines were and there was no opportunity to guarantee checks and balances.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said the Bill does not lay out the specific offence that the fines will apply to but give the Minister power to make regulations.

He warned that while there is widespread support for the measures”public support could collapse if the Government gets it wrong”.

He added that “given the volume of major blunders the Government has made “you are not exactly inspiring confidence. We owe it go An Garda Síochána to make sure we get it right,” on the regulations.

He said road traffic on the spot fines are for “cut and dried” offences. People are either over the speed limit or not and the Dáil was not being given an opportunity to deal with the regulations.

Mr Donnelly said the legislation introduces tiered penalties or on-the-spot fines of up to €500 and the exact amount would be specified under the regulations.

He said “this is a measure to be quite honest I really would prefer we weren’t introducing”.

“It jars with me on the basis of civil liberties.”

It would be used as a last resort. He said a”fine for facial coverings with an on the spot fine of say €50 and ultimately recourse to prosecution”.