Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen sacked by Taoiseach

Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has been sacked by the Taoiseach a little over a fortnight after being appointed to the position.

Micheál Martin told Dáil Eireann just before 9pm on Tuesday evening that the Offaly TD will no longer serve in Cabinet arising from continuing controversy over his drink driving conviction four years ago.

Mr Martin said the latest revelations about the Garda file, which suggested Mr Cowen may have attempted to evade a Garda checkpoint, had raised new issues which had to be deal with by other members of Government, as Mr Cowen was not prepared to make a public statement. Mr Cowen had denied these allegations. Mr Martin said it had become too much of a distraction.

Barry Cowen has said he was “surprised and disappointed” by the decision. In a lenghty statement issued this evening on Twitter, Mr Cowen criticised the Taoiseach’s decision to sack him on Tuesday evening, only hours after publicly backing him in the Dáil.

“Ten days ago and this afternoon the Taoiseach believed my failure of 2016 didn’t warrant my removal from office but he now appears to have changed his mind based on a Pulse report I gave him this morning.

“Unfortunately the decision of the Taoiseach to remove me from office, when he supported me this afternoon in the Dail, has undermined and potentially prejudiced my entitlement to fair process.”

Mr Marin will appoint a new Minister on Wednesday. He told the Dáil that President Michael D Higgins had on his advice “terminated the appointment of Deputy Barry Cowen as a member of the Government”.

In a surprise announcement to the House just before 9pm Mr Martin said that Mr Cowen had an obligation to come before the House to answer additional questions that had been raised but that the Offaly TD was unwilling to do so and this was “untenable”.

It is virtually unprecedented for a Minister to be dismissed just two weeks after a government is formed. The only shorter ministerial career was that of newly appointed minister for defence Jim McDaid who handed back his portfolio on the same day he was nominated by then taoiseach Charlie Haughey in 1991 over a photo of him with an IRA Maze prison escaper.

Just a few hours after the Taoiseach defended his Minister in the Dail Mr Martin announced his sacking.

The Taoiseach said it is a “sad day for Barry, his family, and for me. Over the course of the last ten days, he has been the subject of significant criticism and condemnation for a Road Traffic Offence that took place in 2016.”

He said “he has been completely clear and unambiguous regarding his drink driving offence. He gave a personal statement to this House on July 7th, in which he talked about the stupidity of his actions, he accepted what he did was absolutely wrong, and he apologised to all members.

“I accepted that his remorse was genuine and I accepted his apology.”

He said that when he was first confronted with the allegations, Mr Cowen “was immediately clear and emphatic about his drink driving offence and understood the need to acknowledge this. However, he was equally clear and emphatic that one detail of the allegation he was being presented with was completely untrue. Namely that he sought to evade Gardaí at the time.”

He added: “We have had extensive discussions on this point last evening and again this morning, when he shared with me for the first time the actual Garda record under dispute.

“Following these discussions and having seen the Garda report this morning, it was my view that it raised additional issues requiring further explanation and clarification. I made this view clear to him and gave him space today to consider the matter further.

“However, he has decided that he is not prepared to address this allegation publicly and will not make any further statement or answer any questions on the issue in this House.

“This decision has created a situation where legitimate doubts and additional questions are being raised, and Government colleagues are expected to address these. This is simply untenable.

“It is my view that Minister Cowen had an obligation to come before the House. It is also my view that this issue is damaging to the ongoing work of Government.”

Mr Martin said “ I am conscious that there are important and legitimate legal processes underway, where Deputy Cowen is questioning the accuracy of the Garda record and seeking to establish how his personal information became public. I have sought to respect these processes and I would ask that colleagues do the same. This decision I have made is without prejudice to those proceedings.

“The challenges facing this Government are unprecedented in scale and the Irish people require nothing less than our full and undivided attention.”

The Taoiseach concluded: “It is in everyone’s interest that the Government not be distracted in any way from doing what is necessary to protect public health and our efforts to rebuild our society and our economy.

It is understood that earlier Mr Cowen had been asked to resign by Mr Martin but that he had refused the request.

Mr Cowen ’s full statemet:

“The Taoiseach informed me this evening by phone that he was removing me from office as Minister for Agriculture. I am both surprised and disappointed with this decision.

Previously I furnished the Taoiseach with all the facts about my drink driving conviction and the story that the Sunday Times proposed to publish about my alleged evasion of a Garda check point. In doing so I provided him with confidential details about my interaction with

An Garda Siochana. I have made my position on these matters known publicly and I have acknowledged my wrong doing for something that occurred 4 years ago.

I have sought an explanation - not as a government minister but as a citizen - as to how details relating to the incident were leaked to the media. The authorities have agreed to investigate the matter. One point warrants emphasis: at no time did I attempt to evade the Gardaí. Had I done so, the charges brought against me would, quite correctly, have been of a different tenor to those

I am responsible for the offence with which I was convicted four years ago not for an inaccurate Garda entry on Pulse about that event. Ten days ago and this afternoon the Taoiseach believed my failure of 2016 didn’t warrant my removal from office but he now appears to have changed his mind based on a Pulse report I gave him this morning. It is important to re-emphasise that report was leaked in contravention of the protections that I and every other citizen is entitled to expect in respect of their interaction with the Unfortunately the decision of the Taoiseach to remove me from office, when he supported me this afternoon in the Dail, has undermined and potentially prejudiced my entitlement to fair process.”