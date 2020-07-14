The Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has been sacked a little a fortnight after being appointed to the position.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Dáil Eireann just before 9pm this evening that the Offaly TD will no longer serve in Cabinet arising from continuing controversy over his drink driving conviction.

Mr Martin said the latest revelations about the Garda file - which suggested Mr Cown may have attempted to evade a Garda checkpoint - had raised new issues which had to be deal with by other members of Government, as Mr Cowen was not prepared to make a pubic statement.

He said it had become too much of a distraction.

It is understood that earlier Mr Cowen had been asked to resign by Mr Martin but that he had refused the request.

A statement is expected from Mr Cowen shortly.

More to follow