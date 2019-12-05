Minister expresses condolences over Donegal ambulance delay death

A Government Minister has said it would be very difficult to get over a death that “potentially shouldn’t have happened” when an ambulance took 71 minutes to get to a woman’s home just two kilometres from the hospital.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said the death of Margaret Callaghan from Letterkenny, Co Donegal in January 2018 was a tragedy.

Expressing her condolences to Ms Callaghan’s family, Ms Doherty told the Dáil that “I can’t genuinely begin to probably understand or appreciate how difficult it will be for them to get over her death given that it potentially shouldn’t have happened”.

Ms Callaghan’s death, which was examined at Letterkenny Coroners’ Court on Wednesday, was raised in the Dáil by Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary.

He pointed out that even after the 71 minutes wait for the ambulance, Ms Callaghan (71) was left waiting in the ambulance because of congestion at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Urgent call

One ambulance ahead of hers was waiting three-and-a-half hours with a patient and another for two-and-a-half hours.

He warned that the good work of the ambulance services was being undermined because of overcrowding in emergency departments.

He pointed out that the medical director of the national ambulances service said the issue of offload times of ambulances is endemic and Mr Calleary added that there was an urgent call on the health authorities to review “ambulance off-load protocols”.

The Mayo TD noted that the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) said all hospitals that 95 per cent of handovers should be done in less in 20 minutes,. He said the target was only met in 37.1 per cent of cases and sometimes it was as low as 16 per cent.

Mr Calleary added the real problem was a lack of staff and resources at hospitals with hundreds of nurse and consultant vacancies.

Responding for the Government. Ms Doherty said she could not guarantee that there would not be a repeat of such an incident but measures were in place to avoid it.

Demand for hospital emergency department services was on the increase, she said. Ms Doherty acknowledged that trolley numbers at Letterkenny hospital were “persistently high” and a framework plan had been developed for the facility.

And some €26 million in funding was being provided with the HSE’s winter plan for hospital emergency departments, she added.