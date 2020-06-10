Minister appeals to schools, teachers SNAs to join in summer school scheme

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has appealed to schools, teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) to participate in the July school programme.

Under this scheme usually 10,000 children benefit from home tuition or in-school support, but Mr McHugh said he hoped they could double the number of children involved. It operates for children with severe and profound intellectual disabilities and those with autism.

As concerns were raised about the viability of the programme, the reluctance of schools and teachers to get involved because of a lack of information and guidelines, Mr McHugh acknowledged it could only run with the support of schools, principals, teachers, SNAs and other staff.

But he said initial contact had been “quite positive”. He told TDs that last year 232 schools out of 4,000 participated and 70 per cent of the programme was home-based.

Opening a two-hour Dáil debate on the summer school plan the Minister said he would set out the shape of the programme at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Once approved by Government all schools and parents would have the guidelines and the opportunity to register and they would then establish the level of demand.

“I believe that it is essential that a summer education programme runs this year for those most in need,” Mr McHugh said.

“It will help children to reconnect with learning and assist their return to schools in the autumn. An education programme will also help to reduce regression for those at greatest risk of this happening.”

He said that public health guidance to schools and provision of appropriate supports would be important elements in ensuring that any summer programme could take place.

“I know the positive impact that a programme will have and I want to see it happen but we must again do so in a safe way for all concerned.”

Mr McHugh will also update the Cabinet on the planning for the “maximum return to school possible in late August and September”.

He told opposition TDs: “I want to really emphasise that any programme will be voluntary in nature and it will be a matter for individual choice as to whether a school or a teacher feels they can participate.

“I cannot pretend that this is a small request given the challenges we have all faced since this pandemic first arrived.

“But I know that, for those who can, their contribution to the lives of our most vulnerable children will be truly appreciated and hugely rewarding.”