Minister apologises for attending indoor event with over 80 people

Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary has apologised for attending an event organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society earlier this week which was attended by over 80 people – many of them politicians from Government parties – in apparent violation of Covid restrictions.

Mr Calleary on Thursday night apologised for his attendance at the event as the story, which was broken by the Irish Examiner newspaper on Thursday evening, caused consternation in Government circles.

Mr Calleary is understood to have spoken to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and apologised, and also to Green deputy leader Catherine Martin. Mr Calleary also contacted Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and the acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn to express his regret.

But Government Buildings sources declined to offer any view on whether Mr Calleary would continue as a member of the Cabinet, and one source said that the Taoiseach was “furious” with Mr Calleary.

The event, held in Clifden, Co Galway, is understood to have involved a golf competition followed by a dinner in the Station House Hotel. The event was organised to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Oireachtas Golf Society, whose membership includes TDs, senators, as well as some civil servants and journalists who work in Leinster House and organise regular golf outings.

This week’s event included the society’s annual meeting, its annual prizes and also included a tribute to the former TD and MEP Mark Killilea.

Mr Calleary attended the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday which introduced new restrictions on indoor gatherings and social functions.

It is understood that at the dinner following the event, the room was divided into two by a partition, with fewer than 50 people at either side.

The table plan for the event, the Irish Examiner reported, listed 82 people for the dinner with up to 10 people per table, though it is understood that Mr Calleary’s table only had six people.

According to one person who attended, the organisers had satisfied themselves, after consulting with the hotel, that they were operating within the official guidelines. However, sources say that the partition between the two rooms was pulled back for the speeches.

In a statement on Thursday night, Mr Calleary said he made a speech in tribute to the former TD Mr Killilea, and left afterwards.

“Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, having been asked to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly,” his statement read.

“In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to the public, from whom we are asking quite a lot at this difficult time. I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues,” he said. Mr Calleary was not available for further comment on Thursday night.

It is understood the event was also attended by a number of current and former members of the Oireachtas. Phil Hogan, the former Fine Gael minister and current European Commissioner was there and won a prize, according to sources. The recently retired RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke and the former attorney general and recently appointed Supreme Court judge Seams Woulfe were both in attendance, having been admitted to membership of the society.

Former senator Donie Cassidy was among the organisers and his period as president of the society ended, giving way to the former Labour Party leader and tánaiste, Dick Spring. Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish handed over as captain to the former Workers Party TD and judge, Pat McCartan.

News of the event – and Mr Calleary’s attendance – aroused a furious reaction on social media on Thursday night. Senior political sources also expressed fury at the news. One person close to the centre of Government described it as a “disaster”, while a cabinet minister initially expressed disbelief at the revelations, then extreme anger.

At Thursday briefing in the Department of Health, when asked whether 80 people attending an event at a hotel would breach public health guidelines, Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said he could not comment on individual case as he did not know the specific details.