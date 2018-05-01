Minister advised Phelan case likely to attract publicity

The Minister for Health Simon Harris was advised by his officials prior to the hearing of the legal case taken by Limerick woman Vicky Phelan that it was likely to attract publicity.

The Minister was told that the Department of Health was in consultation with the HSE regarding the preparation of a press statement on the case.

The briefing note also reveals that the head of the National Cancer Control Programme, Dr Jerome Coffey, had advised the Department of Health in writing that the issues arising from Ms Phelan’s case did not constitute a patient safety incident “but rather a reflection of the known limitations of the current screening test”.

The briefing note which was given to the Minister on April 16th was published on Tuesday by the Government under pressure from the Opposition in the Dáil who were seeking answers about the background to the current cervical screening controversy.

The briefing note sets out the details of the claim taken by Ms Phelan.

The controversy arose after Ms Phelan settled her action against a US laboratory, subcontracted by the CervicalCheck screening programme to assess the tests, without admission of liability for €2.5 million last week.

Ms Phelan discovered that a 2011 smear test that had initially shown no abnormalities was, three years later, found to be inaccurate, but she was not told of the false test until September 2017. She is now suffering from terminal cancer.

The briefing note drawn up by the cancer, blood and organs policy unit in the Department of Health advised the Minister of the background to the case and set out information on the screening programme and the audit process.

It told the Minister that the case involved claims by Ms Phelan that the screening test she had in 2011 was falsely reported as negative and that separately she had not been told about a CervicalCheck standard review process – known as a clinical cancer audit – and its outcome.

‘Likely to fail’

The Minister was advised that the State Claims Agency believed that “a claim for exemplary damages in relation to the non-disclosure of the Cervical Check standard review process is likely to fail/be dropped in the absence of any evidence of bad faith by the HSE in this regard”.

The Department of Health said the State Claims Agency also believed that the while the case was likely to be settled before going to court, that “publicity around the case and/or settlement is likely”.

The briefing note said that at the time the clinical cancer audits in question in the case, “were intended for use in supporting continuous process improvements and in supporting education and training only”.

It said that: “In 2015 a decision was taken in the HSE, in line with best international practice, to provide information on outcomes of clinical cancer audits to treating clinicians for onward communication to patients as appropriate.”

“The outcomes of all current and historical clinical cancer audits were subsequently communicated to treating clinicians in 2016 (including the case of Ms Phelan)”.

It said that more recently women were informed of this audit process “and they have the option to request information on the outcomes of these reviews, which are sent to the treating doctor for discussion with the patient”.