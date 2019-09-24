Military officers warned over ‘anonymous personal attacks’ on politicians

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces has warned military officers frustrated with the current recruitment and retention crisis about engaging in “anonymous personal attacks” on politicians or officials.

Vice-Admiral Mark Mellett said such attacks are not compatible with the core values of defence force officers.

Criticism by defence forces personnel of Paul Kehoe, the Minister of State for Defence, has increased markedly in recent months. It has been driven by a widely-held perception he is not doing enough to stem the degradation of Defence Forces numbers.

A number of anonymous social media accounts highly critical of Mr Kehoe and apparently run by Defence Forces members have been set up.

Vice-Admiral Mellett made the comments in his address to the biennial conference of the Representative Association for Commissioned Officers (Raco) in Kildare on Tuesday.

Invoking the memory of former Irish military leaders Michael Collins and Richard Mulcahy, the Chief of Staff appealed for optimism despite the current problems.

These leaders “did not resort to pessimism or negativity, and neither should we,” he said.

However Vice-Admiral Mellett conceded the retention crisis will get worse before it gets better.

According to Raco the turnover rate within the Defence Forces stands 10.3 per cent per year, a “devastatingly high” figure. The association said based on current rates of recruitment and retention the Defence Forces will never meet its establishment strength of 9,500 and will instead continue to decrease in manpower.

Vice-Admiral Mellett said his biggest concern is the large numbers of trained personnel leaving the Defence Forces. “It is critically important people feel valued in the organisation,” he told reporters.

He said he believed the “full and timely implementation” of the Government’s High Level Implementation Plan (to implement the report of the Public Service Pay Commission on recruitment and retention issue) will be key to addressing retention problems.

“I am however a realist and recognise the challenges are likely to increase before things get better.”

The Chief of Staff told Raco delegates he believes the affiliation of representative bodies with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) could have implications for national security as it could reduce the capacity of the military to serve the Government.

There is concern among senior officers and Department of Defence officials that affiliation could lead in time to the military taking industrial action.

“Clearly the taking of industrial action of any kind is incompatible with military service,” Vice-Admiral Mellett said. “We do not have a union, we will never withdraw service and we are subject to military law.”

PDforra which represents enlisted members is seeking to affiliate with ICTU while Raco is against the idea, preferring instead the establishment of a Defence Forces pay review body.

Raco general secretary Commandant Conor King told the conference and Mr Kehoe that the Government “can’t recruit its way out of the crisis” as “no amount of water can fill a leaky bucket.”

The crisis mean “ships are unable to go to sea and aircraft are not flying as a result of personnel shortages.” The turnover rate is placing increased stress on the officer corps, a fact acknowledged by the Chief of Staff. “Morale has never been lower in my experience,” Cmdt King said.

On Tuesday Raco delegates voted to recommend a variety of increases in allowances as well fixed term promotion periods for certain officers.

Mr Kehoe, in his address to delegates, welcomed Raco’s decision to accept the recommendations of the Public Service Pay Commission which he said “will result in tangible and real benefits for your members.”

The commission recommended a ten per cent increase in the military service allowance and restoration of previous cuts to other allowances.

The minister also announced the restoration of fixed term promotions for special service officers, subject to agreement on a new scheme with Raco.

It will see specialist personnel, such as engineers and doctors, receiving automatic promotions after a certain period. Such officers have been leaving for the private sector in particularly high numbers in recent years.

He also agreed to facilitate a meeting between Raco and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe concerning Raco’s request for increases to pensions for officers who joined after 2013. Under current arrangements these officers receive lower pensions than their colleagues who joined before 2013.

The lack of supplementary pensions is a major barrier to Defence Forces members committing to long-term military careers, Raco has said.