Midlands bailout: new economic package for Laois, Offaly and Kildare

The Government is expected to announce a package of economic supports for the midlands.

Discussions were continuing on the package last night and are due to be signed-off on Friday.

It is expected to include a top-up to the State’s restart scheme for businesses and extra funding for Fáilte Ireland to promote Kildare, Laois and Offaly, following the reimposition of restrictions in those counties after a spike in cases.

Further supports for local businesses through schemes operated by local enterprise offices and possible changes to the commercial rates waivers are being considered.

New public health measures came into force at midnight last Saturday and were due to last for at least two weeks after several new outbreaks of coronavirus in the midlands.

The new rules include restricting movement; restaurants and pubs serving food to close, apart from takeaway services, deliveries and limited outdoor dining; and the closure of indoor entertainment and sport venues such as cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries and bingo halls.

Visits to prisons, acute hospitals and nursing homes will be suspended except on compassionate grounds.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn has warned there is no guarantee the restrictions will be lifted after a fortnight. The National Public Health Emergency Team also warned the Government that this local lockdown could be extended to other areas.