Midlands bailout: Grants and tourism funding part of multi-million euro package

The Government will announce a multi-million euro package of economic supports for the midlands on Friday after three counties were forced to lock down again because of new coronavirus outbreaks.

The packagewill include grant funding for businesses, extra funding for for Fáilte Ireland for tourism promotion, and prioritised access to existing grants, loans and vouchers for counties Laois, Offaly and Kildare.

The July stimulus package announced by the Government included the restart grant plus to support businesses with up to 250 employees to help them with the costs associated with reopening and re-employing workers following Covid-19 closures. The minimum grant is €4,000 and the maximum grant is €25,000.

The trading online voucher offers financial assistance of up to €2,500 along with training and advice to help businesses trade online.

There are also grants for enterprise centres who can apply for funding of between €10,000 and €150,000.

Discussions were continuing on the package on Thursday night and details are due to be signed-off and announced on Friday afternoon.

It is expected to include a top-up to the State’s restart scheme for businesses and extra funding for Fáilte Ireland to promote Kildare, Laois and Offaly, following the reimposition of restrictions in those counties after a spike in cases.

Further supports for local businesses through schemes operated by local enterprise offices and possible changes to the commercial rates waivers are being considered.

New public health measures came into force at midnight last Saturday and were due to last for at least two weeks after several new outbreaks of coronavirus in the midlands.

The new rules include restricting movement; restaurants and pubs serving food to close, apart from takeaway services, deliveries and limited outdoor dining; and the closure of indoor entertainment and sport venues such as cinemas, theatres, museums, galleries and bingo halls.

Visits to prisons, acute hospitals and nursing homes will be suspended except on compassionate grounds.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn has warned there is no guarantee the restrictions will be lifted after a fortnight. The National Public Health Emergency Team also warned the Government that this local lockdown could be extended to other areas.