Mick Wallace to benefit from distribution of Liadh Ní Riada’s vote in Ireland South

Mick Wallace, the Independents 4 Change TD for Wexford, looks set to join his Dáil colleague and Dublin MEP Clare Daly in the European Parliament.

The results of the 19th count in Ireland South are expected to see him comfortably reach the quota to take the third seat in the five-seat constituency on Wednesday afternoon.

Counting staff under Returning Officer Martin Harvey began the distribution of excluded Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada’s 98,379 votes at the Nemo Rangers GAA complex at 9am this morning. The count is expected to be concluded by the early- to mid- afternoon.

Ms Ní Riada conceded on Tuesday. Sinn Féin confirmed a full recount would not be sought by the party after the adjudication of 100 disputed votes showed Ms O’Sullivan had gained an additional 47.

Observers are predicting that Mr Wallace will get more than enough transfers from Ms Ni Riada to add to his current tally of 112,441 to take him comfortably past the quota of 119,866.

He will join Sean Kelly of Fine Gael and Billy Kelleher of Fianna Fáil, both already elected to the European Parliament from the same constituency.

Commentators are also expecting the Green Party’s Senator Grace O’Sullivan to pick up more transfers from Ms Ni Riada than Fine Gael’s sitting MEP Deirdre Clune.

Ms O’Sullivan currently trails Ms Clune by 2,306 votes, but may leapfrog her into fourth place.

The actual sequence of who takes the final two seats is important as the fifth and final seat can only be taken up when the UK leaves the European Union. The fifth-placed candidate must therefore wait for Brexit before taking a seat in the European Parliament.

However, observers do not expect Ms O’Sullivan to pull so far ahead of Ms Clune that the margin between them will exceed Mr Wallace’s surplus, so a 20th count involving the distribution of Mr Wallace’s surplus is expected to be required.

Commentators have also pointed out that Mr Harvey still has 17 votes to redistribute from Mr Kelly’s surplus following his election on the 9th count. I f the margin between Ms O’Sullivan and Ms Clune is only a handful of votes, then that 17 vote surplus may have also have to be redistributed.