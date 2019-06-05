Mick Wallace elected as MEP after distribution of Liadh Ní Riada’s vote

Independents 4 Change candidate Mick Wallace has taken the third European Parliament seat in Ireland South but was not present in Cork to hear the announcement.

The MEP had missed a connecting flight from London to Cork following a short break in Italy.

Mr Wallace picked up 27,001 transfers from Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada on the 19th count to add to 112,528 votes he had already garnered.

This brought him clear of the quota of 119, 866 and so he took the third seat in the five seat constituency after Fine Gael’s Sean Kelly and Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher.

The elimination and distribution of Ms Ní Riada’s 98,248 papers also saw Senator Grace O’Sullivan of the Green Party pick up 15,681 transfers to jump ahead of sitting Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune. She had trailed Ms Clune by 2,306 votes going into the 19th count.

Ms Clune had led by 101,047 votes to Senator O’Sullivan’s 98,606 votes but she picked up just 9,038 transfers to bring her to 110,085. Senator O’Sullivan’s transfer of 15,681 brought her to a new total of 114,287 - still short of the total but over 4,000 votes ahead of Ms Clune.

Returning Officer Martin Harvey declared Mr Wallace elected and said the next task was the distribution of his surplus of 19,674 papers between Senator O’Sullivan and Ms Clune to see who takes the fourth and fifth seats.

There were 46,528 non-transferable votes from Mr Wallace.

The actual allocation of the final two seats is important as the fifth and final seat is only taken up when the UK leaves the European Union, resulting in the fifth placed candidate waiting for Brexit before they can take their seat in the European Parliament.

Ms Clune refused to accept that she was destined to take the fifth seat, pointing out that transfers had been quite random in the contest to date.

She said that she was glad that the count was finally coming to a close as it had been an arduous 10 days or so for all the candidates .

“I suppose whether I end up with the Brexit seat or not, I’m very happy with our achievement in holding the seat for Fine Gael - I wasn’t fearful on the first count because even though I was down the pecking order a bit, the party vote held up at around 30 per cent,” said Ms Clune.

“With Fine Gael holding its first preference vote at 30 per cent, you would say that in a five seater, that is two seats so we were confident the transfers would come so rather than looking at the pecking order in terms of first preferences, if you stand back and look at the percentages, we were confident.

“We still have to see where the transfers go but I may well find myself in the same situation facing Barry Andrews in Dublin and it’s a quandary - my seat may be dependent on BRexit and yet like everyone else in Ireland, I don’t want Brexit to happen - it’s one of those GUBU type stories that Brexit has thrown up.”

Ms Clune extended her commiserations to Ms Ní Riada on the loss of her seat, saying that she had got to know her well over the last five years.

“It’s difficult for someone to lose their seat - personally feel very sorry for Liadh but it was one of those days when the party vote wasn’t with her and I’ve been there myself and that is politics - personally, I think she had a good campaign but the vote wasn’t there for Sinn Féin this time .”