Micheál Martin promises first-time buyer saving scheme if elected

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he would introduce a savings scheme for first time buyers if voted into government on February 8th .

Mr Martin said the proposal was about “bringing back the idea that young people can afford houses”. The SSIA-style scheme would give €1 for every €3 saved and would be capped at €10,000. Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, Mr Martin said he did not think this scheme would drive up the cost of housing. Mr Martin said Fine Gael had created a “rip off rental culture”.

Mr Martin said the party would announce its housing programme next Tuesday to include plans to build more than 30,000 houses next year.

Mr Martin was dismissive of a poll which showed his party 12 points ahead of Fine Gael. He said individual constituencies are key and polls fluctuate. He anticipated the next poll would be significantly different. But he said it reflects deep anger over Christmas about the flu and trolly crisis.

The Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes Poll places Mr Martin’s party at 32 per cent while Leo Varadkar’s party has fallen seven points and sits at 20 per cent, just one percentage point ahead of Sinn Féin at 19 per cent (down one). Its previous poll in December put Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on an equal footing at 27 per cent each.

Election Daily Podcast: How did the last government do?

Most of the survey preceded the announcement of a February 8th general election by Leo Varadkar on January 14th and over 900 voters were interviewed between January 2nd and 14th, according to the newspaper. The Greens sit at 7 per cent (up 1) with Labour at 4 per cent (down 2).

Party leaders are out canvassing their fifth full day of general election campaigning with Fine Gael director of elections Paschal Donohoe and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dublin this afternoon and Simon Coveney canvassing with candidates in Limerick. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is canvassing in Dublin today.

Speaking in Dublin on Sunday, Labour Party leader, Brendan Howlin, said he is still confident his party’s representation in the next Dáil will be “in the double digits”, despite a poll on Sunday showing support of just 4 per cent.

The Labour Party was at 4 per cent in the polls before the local elections, but got ten per cent support in the constituencies it actually contested, he said. In the recent byelections, the party averaged 14 per cent in the four contested constituencies, he said.

“I am very confident that we will be in double digits,” he told reporters in Dublin. The general election would produce a surprise performance for the party in a number of constituencies, he predicted. “The battles are on the ground, in each individual constituency.”

Asked about the results in the poll for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, he said he believed the latter party’s poor showing was the result of the “debacle that Fine Gael made of the black and tan issue”, a controversy that was at its height when the poll was taken.

At the same press briefing Labour TD Alan Kelly, referring to his party’s contest with the Green Party for votes, urged people to look at parties policies on all major issues, health, education, public services, and climate change, and make “a holistic decision”, rather than voting for a party that “emphasises just one issue”.