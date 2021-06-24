Micheál Martin interview: ‘Mistakes get made in a pandemic’

There’s more of a bounce in Micheál Martin’s step these days. A year in the Taoiseach’s office next Sunday, Martin must have spent at least some of that time wondering why he had bothered to strive all those years, to develop all those plans, to make all those preparations – only to have his tenure dominated by a pandemic that put everything else on hold and dominated every hour of his day.

But, as the pandemic starts to recede, something like normal politics is reasserting itself. He now gets the chance – only for 18 months, mind – to head a Government that can do things other than manage Covid-19. A chance to leave his mark, and to set his party fair for the future. That’s the hope, anyway.