Micheál Martin announces negotiating team for government formation talks

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has announced his negotiating team as contacts between parties continue in an attempt to form a new government.

Six party TDs have been named as members of a negotiations steering group by Mr Martin. There are: Thomas Byrne, Dara Calleary, Barry Cowen, Michael McGrath, Darragh O’Brien and Anne Rabbitte.

“As we move from informal contact with a range of parties into a more formal process of negotiation on the formation of a Government, I am pleased to announce the appointment of a Negotiations Steering Group to meet with parties on behalf of Fianna Fáil,” Mr Martin said.

“This group will co-ordinate meetings with other parties and independents and work to develop agreed policy action to deal with the range of crises facing the country. They will also co-ordinate input from the Front Bench and the Parliamentary Party.”

Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party meeting got underway at 6pm on Wednesday.

Speaking in advance, Mr Martin said the talks process would not be easy but was a “hugely important one”.

He added: “We will approach the process in a positive, calm and constructive way, as we work to deliver a change of Government and a new approach in the areas of housing, health, cost of living and climate change.”