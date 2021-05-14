Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson discuss Ballymurphy massacre coroner’s report

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British prime minister Boris Johnson discussed the coroner’s report on the Ballymurphy massacre as well as the British-Irish relationship and the coronavirus pandemic at a meeting in Chequers on Friday.

Their lunch at the prime minister’s country residence came amid tension over the Northern Ireland protocol and legacy issues and while the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) were choosing a new leader.

“The leaders reflected on the Coroner’s report into the Ballymurphy massacre published this week. They agreed it was profoundly sad that the families of victims had to wait so long for the truth.

“The Prime Minister restated the UK Government’s commitment to finding a way forward in Northern Ireland that delivers for victims, aids truth recovery and helps communities in the future,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister and Taoiseach discussed their shared ambitions for the future of the UK-Ireland relationship including further collaboration on science and technology, fighting climate change and cultural endeavours.

“They agreed on the importance of working together to uphold the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and to maintain smooth trade between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The leaders resolved to continue to work together in our fight against coronavirus and to closely share information in order to enable a better recovery.”

Britain is seeking Ireland’s help as it negotiates with the European Commission over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol Mr Johnson agreed last year.

Britain wants a more flexible application of EU rules on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland based on data quantifying the risk that such goods will cross the Border into the EU single market.

Mr Johnson this week stepped back from a proposal to block all prosecutions for alleged crimes by British soldiers during the Troubles, apart from war crimes, genocide and torture. The proposed amnesty, which would also apply to loyalist and republican paramilitaries, was not mentioned as part of a legacy bill in the queen’s speech on Tuesday.

Mr Martin travelled to England earlier today to meet Mr Johnson.

Officials in Dublin said the meeting had been arranged following talks between Mr Johnson and the Taoiseach in recent weeks and was not scheduled as a result of the Ballymurphy verdicts or the controversial proposals by the British government to halt future prosecutions of British soldiers for crimes committed during the Troubles.

Sources said further talks between officials on legacy issues could result from the meeting, though there is alarm in Dublin that the British government has unilaterally set aside the provisions of the Stormont House Agreement without consulting either Dublin or parties in the North.

Rebuild trust

Officials said they hoped that a face-to-face meeting could rebuild trust between the two governments after a period in which relations have become strained.

But Mr Martin was expected to rebuff any attempts by Mr Johnson to have negotiations on the substance of the protocol, as this is an EU-UK matter, rather than a bilateral one between the two states.

In a sign that the British side wanted to have discussions on the protocol, it was expected that Lord David Frost, the British cabinet minister responsible for relations with the EU, will attend the meeting.

Tensions with unionism over the protocol were partly responsible for internal criticism in the DUP of party leader and Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster. Her replacement is to be elected on Friday evening. Both candidates, Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, have said they will not operate the protocol, though it remains part of British law.