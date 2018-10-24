Michael D survives presidential debate

Good morning.

If you’re a little tired this morning after watching the presidential debate until late last night, imagine how the candidates must feel.

Campaigning from morning until night, day in day out - when five of the six must know that unless the greatest subterranean earthquake in political history is taking place beneath their feet right now, they have no chance when the polls open on Friday. And the sixth is so far ahead that he must wonder why he has to put himself and his considerable presidential dignity through this.

Six candidates don’t have a debate by definition. The dynamics can’t work as a debate. They have an unruly conversation - moderated by a presenter who was sharp as a tack and productively edgy. But I’m not sure it worked for either the candidates or the watching public.

Perhaps the councillors of our great nation might reflect in seven years’ time that although it is indeed a weighty responsibility to decide who should be admitted to the presidential election, it is also important that they don’t admit too many candidates. Six is too many for an election like this, frankly.

My takeaway, for what it’s worth, was that Michael D got a bit battered, but he got out alive.

Harry McGee’s report is here. Miriam Lord’s take is here.

Tuam exhumations decision

Elsewhere this morning there is much coverage of the Government’s decision that the remains of children buried at the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home should be exhumed, identified where possible and reburied.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone’s announcement yesterday afternoon in Government Buildings took campaigners by surprise but received a warm welcome from local historian Catherine Corless.

It’s our lead story here.

The Government won’t say when the exhumations will start, but it hopes that it can be done next year. But first special legislation must be passed by the Oireachtas, and that is unlikely to be a speedy business. Next year the Commission of Inquiry on Mother and Baby homes will publish its report, and Zappone suggested yesterday that we should be braced for further revelations when that comes.

We have extensive reporting and analysis inside from Patsy McGarry and Lorna Siggins.

Brexitations

Like every other day, today could be an important day in Brexit. British prime minister Theresa May faces her backbenchers at the 1922 Committee this evening, after what all the British papers are reporting as a “stormy” cabinet meeting yesterday.

Denis Staunton’s report is here, while the Guardian’s is here.

May’s ministers don’t like her Chequers plan, or the version of it that might - might - fly in Brussels. Her party doesn’t like it either.

But they are maybe - maybe - beginning to understand that the alternative to whatever Brexit May can deliver is not the Magic Brexit they desire but a no-deal crash-out next March, with all the economic dislocation and disruption that would entail.

Of course, nobody can say exactly what that might look like. But a report yesterday gave one indication of what the British government expects. Contingency plans for a flotilla - yes, a flotilla - that could bring vital supplies to Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit. A flotilla. The FT leads with the story today.

There’s nothing to be added to that, really.

Best reads

The building firm that constructed the schools now closed over safety concerns has been paid over ¤60 million by the Department of Education, write Carl O’Brien and Jack Power

Our op-ed page features pieces from Yes and No campaigners.

Forty years after being wrongly convicted of a train robbery, Osgur Breatnach is still seeking answers.

The next EU crisis looks like this: the Commission has given Italy three weeks to rewrite its budget.

So guess what’s going to happen? The New York Times has a good explainer of what might.

Playbook

Another frantic day of campaigning in the presidential election, culminating in another debate tonight, sans Michael D. Oh Lordy Lord.

In the Dáil, there’s questions to Paschal Donohoe, wearing his public expenditure hat (as it were), and then Leaders’ Questions and pre-submitted questions to the Taoiseach.

There are also statements on last week’s European Council, though you’d imagine that the questions will be as much about what didn’t happen with Mrs May, as what did happen.

In the Seanad, the Judicial Appointments Bill is back to continue its glacial progress. You’ll recall no doubt that this is the legislation greatly beloved of Shane Ross, less so of Fine Gael and very much less of our learned friends in the judiciary and the Law Library - usually a body of ladies and gentlemen to which Fine Gael is disposed to listen.

Brisk start to the day at the committees, where new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is at the justice committee. We report this morning that he has asked the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to suspend the Garda head of human resources.

Over at the health committee, the thorny matter of overspending of budgets is up at the same time.

Full details of all Oireachtas schedules here.

