Michael D Higgins to be inaugurated for second term this evening

The inauguration of Michael D Higgins for his second term as president is to take place at Dublin Castle this evening .

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other political leaders will attend the ceremony.

The event was delayed by six hours so that Government Ministers could attend events in France commemorating the centenary of the first World War ending.

It will take place at at 6pm in St Patrick’s Hall, Dublin Castle.

During the ceremony Mr Higgins will repeat a the Declaration of Office which will be read to him by the Chief Justice. He will then give his inauguration speech .

It will be followed by a reception in the same venue with guests invited for 8.30pm.

Mr Higgins’s seven year term ended last night and he ceased to be head of State from midnight on November 10th. The Presidential Commission - made up of the the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil and the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad - are standing in during the interregnum period.

It was originally planned that he would be inaugurated for his second term at midday on November 11th, but he asked that those who wished to attend Armistice Day commemorations that morning be facilitated.

Earlier on Sunday the Irish President-elect attended the Armistice Day centenary commemorations at Dublin’s Glasnevin Cemetery with his wife Sabina.

Mr Higgins won the presidential election against five other candidates on October 26th with 56 per cent of first preference votes.