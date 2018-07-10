Michael D Higgins confirms he will seek second term

President Michael D. Higgins has confirmed he will seek a second term in Aras an Uachtaráin.

In a statement, a spokesman said: “President Michael D Higgins wishes to confirm that he will be offering himself as an independent candidate, under Article 12.4.4 of Bunreacht Na hÉireann, when the Ministerial Order for a Presidential Election is made later in the year.”

“The Government has been informed of this decision.

“The President’s programme of official duties and engagements continues.