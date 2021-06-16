Mica issue puts Government under fierce pressure

In her column today, Miriam Lord paints an eye-opening picture of the moment homeowners affected by the mica controversy come face-to-face with politicians in their new surroundings.

“In the blazing sunshine of a June afternoon, with the River Liffey on one side and the Royal Canal on another, they marched together in their thousands until they reached the towering modern building which has been a home to Dáil Éireann for the last few months.