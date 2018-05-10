Memo to HSE in 2016 warned of negative media fallout from cancer patients

The Health Service Executive was advised by the National Screening Service in March 2016 that there was a risk patients may start contacting media outlets to say screening did not diagnose their cancer.

A memo sent to the Public Accounts Committee shows the HSE was informed by the NSS it was approaching the stage of communicating individual case reports arising from a clinical audit it conducted in 2014 of over 1,200 cases involving cervical cancer screening.

The National Screening Service (NSS), established in 2007 encompasses BreastCheck, CervicalCheck, BowelScreen and Diabetic RetinaScreen.

The cervical cancer smear scandal emerged after the case of Vicky Phelan, who secured a €2.5 million High Court settlement against US-based Clinical Pathology Laboratories, which missed her cervical cancer with a 2011 smear test carried out by CervicalCheck.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cancer three years later, and a 2014 audit showing her original smear test to be inaccurate was withheld from her by CervicalCheck until September 2017. It subsequently emerged that 209 women had smear tests reviewed but were not informed of the outcome.

The memo, published on Thursday afternoon, said NSS would be making the results known to the clinicians looking after individual women diagnosed with cervical cancer.

“There is always the risk that in communicating individual case reports to clinicians of an individual patient reacting by contacting the media if they feel that ‘screening did not diagnose my cancer’.

“This is a risk that is inherent in having a clinical audit process as part of the national programme. The clinical audit process will continue to generate case reports from hereon.”

The memo was read by the Director General of the HSE Tony O’Brien, he has confirmed. It was prepared by Simon Murtagh, the then acting head of the National Screening Service.

It points to the “specific issue” that there is now a batch/accumulation of clinical audit case reports that have been completed.

“The volume element of letters increases the risk of an individual reacting to the content if/when shared by their attending clinician. It is far from certain that this would happen.

“All international screening programmes will have encountered a media headline that ‘screening did not diagnose my cancer’.”

Its next steps were to pause all letters, await advice of solicitors, decide on the order and volume of dispatch to mitigate any potential risks and continue to prepare reactive communications response for a media headline that ‘screening did not diagnose my cancer’.

A further memo was sent to the HSE in July 2016 but it does not include a briefing note containing such references to media management or the current status of communicating with the women. This memo, from July, was shared with the Department of Health.