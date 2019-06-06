Melania Trump praises ‘unique Irish traditions’ on return to Shannon

First lady Melania Trump has described Ireland as a “beautiful place” as she returned to Doonbeg for the final night of her European visit.

In a statement, Mrs Trump thanked the performers who participated in a cultural event at Shannon Airport on Wednesday, which was also attended by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan.

“Thank you to the performers for sharing your talents with me,” she said. “Ireland is a beautiful place and I enjoyed the opportunity to experience these unique Irish traditions.”

She also thanked Shannon Heritage for hosting “this lovely event”.

Mrs Trump attended the performance while her husband attended a bilateral meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in an adjacent room.

The office of the first lady also noted that Mrs Trump had been given a “beautiful floral bouquet by one of the female dancers”.

Mrs Trump accompanied her husband, US president Donald Trump, to the D-Day commemorations in Normandy on Thursday, visiting a restaurant in Caen with Brigitte Macron, the wife of the French president, after the event.

The Slovenian-born former model has been a visible presence beside her husband’s side for most of the five-day visit to Europe.

The Trumps are spending Thursday night in the president’s golf resort in County Clare. It is not clear if the president will attend a dinner being hosted this evening by acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for Irish officials including Ambassador Dan Mulhall, US special envoy John Deasy and senator Mark Daly.

Mrs Trump stopped at Shannon Airport last year as part of her trip to Africa. Among those who performed for the first lady on Wednesday were local artist Michelle Grimes, who sang “Dreams” by the Cranberries, Chris Rowley of Bunratty Castle & Entertainers who gave a poetic reading of “Aedh Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven”, and members of the Murphy-Ryan family who performed a Sean-nos dance.