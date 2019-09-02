Mechanic insisted £1.5 million go to party linked to Gerry Adams

The English mechanic who left £1.5 million (€1.6 million) to Sinn Féin in his will stipulated the money should only go to a political party connected to Gerry Adams.

William Edward Hampton, who died in Wales aged 82 on January 11th, 2018, leaving an estate valued at £2.6 million, named Joe Cahill and Sinn Féin’s director of finance Dessie Mackin as his trustees and executors in a will sworn in June 1997 when he was living in a mobile home in Ireland.

The bequest is believed to be the largest ever donation to a political party in Northern Ireland.

According to his will – a copy of which was obtained by The Irish Times – Mr Hampton said that if Sinn Féin ceased to exist, split or took on a different name by the time he died, he wanted the bulk of his fortune be left “to the political party to which Mr Gerry Adams MP then belongs”.

Should Mr Adams pre-decease him or not be a member of a political party at the time of his death, Mr Hampton directed that his money should go to the republican or nationalist party “in the six counties other than the SDLP which has the largest number of elected local councillors”.

The London-born mechanic and driver listed former addresses in Durrus, west Cork and Cambridgeshire in the UK in the will. He used a firm of solicitors in Wales as his postal address.

He left small sums of cash to four people, including £1,000 each to Labour MP Dennis Skinner and to an investigative journalist with Private Eye magazine.

According to the will which was witnessed by a Co Cavan solicitor, any remaining money from his estate, including “any assets in Ireland, England, Singapore and New Zealand”, were bequeathed to Mr Cahill and Mr Mackin “in trust for the political party in the Republic of Ireland known at this time as Sinn Féin”.

The money was to be used “to cover election expenses, to fund Sinn Féin offices and advice centre, and to aid republican prisoners and their families in both Ireland and Britain”.

He made it clear the organisation to benefit was Provisional Sinn Féin and not Republican Sinn Féin, the rival party established in 1986.