Meath West results: Johnny Guirke on course to top poll for Sinn Féin

Final tallies in the three-seater Meath West constituency predicts Johnny Guirke to top the poll for Sinn Féin with 30 per cent of the vote.

The Meath Co Councillor looks set to retain the Sinn Féin seat, first taken in the 2011 general elections by former colleague Peadar Tóibín who then split from the party to form Aontú in 2019.

Incumbent TD Tóibín is being deemed likely to hold onto his seat with 20 per cent of the vote, according to the tally figures.

Fianna Fáil TD Shane Cassells stands on 16 per cent but has no running mate to mop up party transfers.

Fine Gael’s Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Damien English polls at 12 per cent but could take transfers from his running mates Noel French and Sarah Reilly who stand at 6 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

Green party candidate Séamus McMenamin is polling at 5 per cent, Ronan Moore of the Social Democrats at 5 per cent while John Malone of Renua accounted for 0 per cent with just 40 votes.

All 129 boxes have been opened at the Trim GAA count centre where unofficial figures estimate at 62per cent turnout of the 67,982 registered electorate.

Candidates: Shane Cassells (FF), Damien English (FG), Noel French (FG), Johnny Guirke (SF), John Malone (Renua), Séamus McMenamin (Green Party), Ronan Moore (Social Democrats), Sarah Reilly (FG), Peadar Tóibín (Aontú).