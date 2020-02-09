Meath East results: SF’s Darren O’Rourke elected on second count

Sinn Féin’s Darren O’Rourke has been elected in the second count after topping the poll in the three-seater Meath East constituency.

Outgoing Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee is expected to retain her seat after securing 18 per cent of the vote, while Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne is expected to take the third seat with 14 per cent of the vote.

Regina Doherty, who has not made an appearance at the count centre, looks set to lose her seat, with current figures placing her at 10 per cent.

As popularity for Sinn Féin surged over the course of the election campaign, there were fears for Doherty, who was only just ahead of O’Rourke when she claimed the last seat in the 2016 election.

O’Rourke, who has represented the Ashbourne area in Meath County Council since 2014, and who won 24 per cent of the vote, said his party was “quietly confident” in the lead up to the election that Sinn Féin would get a seat in this constituency.

“That, in and of itself is an achievement because we have never done that before. It’s the first time there has ever been a Sinn Féin TD in Meath-East and it’s going to be the same in a lot of places,” O’Rourke said.

“Given the stature of the three sitting TDs, it was a competitive constituency but the extent of the move towards Sinn Féin has really been extraordinary.”

Emer Tóibín, from Aontú, and the sister of party leader Peadar Tóibín, was eliminated after the second count and her votes will be distributed among the remaining candidates.

Candidates: Regina Doherty (FG), Helen McEntee (FG), Thomas Byrne (FF), Deirdre Geraghty-Smith (FF), Darren O’Rourke (SF), Annie Hoey (Labour), Seán McCabe (GP), Emer Tóibín (Aontú), Sharon Keogan (Ind), Joe Bonner (Ind), Andrew Keegan (S-PBP), Seamus McDonagh (The Workers’ Party).