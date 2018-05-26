Meath East result: Yes 69.21% and No 30.79%

The world’s eyes were on Ireland today, Fine Gael TD Helen McEntee said as her constituency voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment by a majority of nearly 70 per cent.

The Minister of State for European Affairs was at the count centre in Ashbourne where 30,686 (69%) Meath East residents voted Yes.

Out of a valid poll of 44, 338 who turned out to vote, 13,652 opted for the retention of the eighth amendment.

There was a 65.6 per cent turnout at the polls, with 44,456 people voting out of a total electorate of 67,755.

“People have voted for change with a resounding Yes,” she said.

“I’m delighted that in my own constituency of Meath East in particular, the people a voted a resounding yes for change. It was the right outcome, in my view and I’m so proud to see it,” she said.

“There was a lot of people from other countries looking at Ireland with interest over this and I think Ireland will again have impressed all with their democratic decision.”