McEntee will be without a portfolio during her paid maternity leave

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will remain a member of the Government as a Minister without a portfolio when she takes six months’ paid maternity leave, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys who is also Minister for Rural and Community Development will take on a third portfolio as minister for justice from April 30th when Ms McEntee goes on maternity leave, until October 31st.

Ms McEntee will then resume her role as Minister for Justice on November 1st.

She is expecting a baby in May making her the first Cabinet Minister in the history of the State to be pregnant in office but there are no legal provisions to allow TDs to take maternity leave.

Under a mechanism agreed by Cabinet and in keeping with the current constitutional position, Ms McEntee “will be provided with the necessary administrative support to carry on any duties that may arise”, the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said the current legal framework was “based on completely outdated assumptions and attitudes in this area”.

It “illustrates once more the absolute requirement for permanent reform in this area to ensure full equality for all public representatives and the need to introduce paternity and maternity leave for councillors, Senators, TDs and Ministers”, he said.

The Government wants to make sure that having a family in no way conflicts with pursuing a career in public office and will deliver “ambitious reform” in the area in line with the programme for government.

But he said that would require legislative change as well as constitutional change. “These matters are under active consideration by the relevant Government departments and also by the Citizens’ Assembly on gender equality.”

The assembly meets this weekend to discuss gender equality and also dealt with the maternity leave issue at its October meeting last year, with a recommendation expected next month.

The Government will bring forward proposals “in the coming months” after the assembly produces its report.

As part of the new arrangements, Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton will take on extra responsibility as a second minister of state for justice along with current Minister of State James Browne.

“There will be significant delegation of functions to the two Ministers of State to ensure a more balanced workload for this period,” the Taoiseach added.

‘Special time’

Congratulating Ms McEntee and her husband, Paul Hickey, he said this was a very special time in their lives.

“Ms McEntee and I agree that she should, of course, be entitled to access the same full period of six months of maternity leave, as any other public servant, like any other woman.

“She should be afforded every opportunity, continuing her role, and to pursue her career in accordance with her own wishes.”

In a statement afterwards, Ms McEntee said there were still “many barriers to women entering politics” including the lack of maternity and paternity leave.

“Women and men should know that having a family is not an impediment to a career in public life,” she said.

“I and my colleagues in Government are determined to change the current system for the next generation.”

She added that “just as many young girls as young boys want to succeed in politics” and help communities and society as public representatives and leaders but “they do not see the equality of their dreams and ambitions matched in equality of representation”.

Opposition parties welcomed the move and plans for reform in this area.