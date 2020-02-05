McDonald says Murphy will apologise for Paul Quinn comments

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Conor Murphy will retract and apologise for comments in which he said Paul Quinn, a 21-year-old murdered in 2007, was involved in crime and smuggling.

Mr Quinn’s mother Breege Quinn has called on Mr Murphy, the Sinn Féin finance minister in the Northern Ireland Executive, to apologise for the comments and accused the Newry and Armagh MLA of blackening her son’s name.

Ms McDonald earlier this week said she did not believe Mr Murphy made such comments but a quote from him was read back to her during the RTÉ Prime Time leaders’ debate on Tuesday.

In 2007, Mr Murphy said: “Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality. I think everyone accepts that.” Mr Quinn, from Cullyhanna, Co Armagh, was killed on October 20th, 2007.

Speaking outside Sinn Féin headquarters on Dublin’s Parnell Square, Ms McDonald said she was pleased that Mrs Quinn welcomed her statements during the debate, when she apologised to the Quinn family and said the comments should not have been made.

“I was listening to Breege Quinn on the radio this morning and I am very pleased that she has welcomed my remarks last night,” the Dublin Central TD said.

“I am very pleased that she got a better night’s sleep last night than before. Conor Murphy will issue a statement later today. He will retract and apologise for comments made in relation to Paul.

“The Quinn family have been through a terrible trauma and it is fair to say that the only criminals involved in this scenario are the people who took his life so brutally. I am very conscious of the fact of the people who committed this crime are still at large.”

Mrs Quinn has asked that Mr Murphy apologise on national television, and Ms McDonald said his “statement will be public as requested”.

On whether Mr Murphy will make a statement to An Garda Síochána or the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Ms McDonald said: “Conor met with the PSNI and An Garda Síochána at the time and let me repeat that anybody with any information needs to bring that information forward about those who did carry out this act.

“That is the important thing here and this matter has caused huge grief. The family are in trauma. It is for the Garda and the PSNI to bring justice into the equation and I very much hope that happens.”