McDonald accuses Martin of ‘arrogance’ after coalition with Sinn Féin ruled out

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has accused Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin of “arrogance” after he again ruled out entering a coalition government with her party.

In her first speech in Northern Ireland since last weekend’s general election, Ms McDonald told Sinn Féin’s Six County AGM that “the people voted for change”.

The election saw Sinn Féin win the largest share of the vote (24.5 per cent) and its candidates secured 37 Dáil seats, one fewer than Fianna Fáil’s total.

“Sinn Féin won the election,” Ms McDonald told supporter on Saturday at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast.

Ahead of the speech it was made clear by Sinn Féin’s press department that there would be no opportunity for the media to ask questions at the event.

Mr Martin and Ms McDonald spoke by telephone on Friday and he congratulated the Sinn Féin leader on her electoral success before outlining the reasons why his party will not go into coalition with her party.

He said Fianna Fáil had a mandate and it was its prerogative and duty to try to form a government. He argued that no grouping in the Dáil could force another grouping to form a government when there were such incompatible views on economic policy and other issues.

In her speech on Saturday, Ms McDonald said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were “determined to keep us out of government” and that Mr Martin planned to “deny the people what they voted for”.

“That is an arrogant and untenable position, given the strength of Sinn Féin’s mandate,” she said.

Matt Carthy, the former MEP who topped the poll in Cavan-Monaghan in last week’s election, opened proceedings by attributing the party’s recent success to Ms McDonald.

He said Sinn Féin “is in government in the North” and is ready to do likewise in the State.

Standing in front of a banner stating ‘Time for Unity’, Ms McDonald said: “Never again will a general election be pitched as a simple choice between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

“Just as the unionist majority here in the North has gone, the two party system has been consigned to history”.

All-Ireland party

Ms McDonald said her candidates had been elected in record numbers on a “people’s manifesto” and noted that all 32 counties on the island of Ireland now had a Sinn Féin representative.

She claimed Sinn Féin is “the only all-Ireland party resolutely committed to Irish unity”.

She attacked the republican credentials of Fianna Fáil, which does not stand for election in Northern Ireland but does have a loose relationship with the SDLP, which only stands for election in the North.

“Fine Gael postures as the ‘United Ireland party’ but has not strategy, no programme and no real desire to bring unity about,” she said. “And as for Fianna Fáil, the so-called republican party, Irish unity doesn’t rate a mention in its manifesto’s five core aims.”

She accused both of having “no plan, just waffle”.

“They cannot block the growing demand around unity,” she added.

Ms McDonald also criticised “so-called dissidents” for making threats against Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin’s policing spokesman Gerry Kelly MLA for attending a PSNI recruitment event in Belfast.

She said those engaged in such threats had “no politics, no strategy and nothing to offer”.

“They are at war with their community and are now threatening political representatives who serve the people,” she said.

Stormont

The section of the speech on the restoration of Stormont gained applause from the audience.

Ms McDonald highlighted the need for action on matters in North Ireland such as poverty, health, housing and victims issues, and stressed that “unionists have nothing to fear from Irish unity”.

“Of course many of them may see that differently,” she added. “But the answer to that is to talk.”

Ms McDonald urged Sinn Féin activists to “keep your shoulder to the wheel” and serve local communities.

She ended the speech by saying: “Onwards. Upwards. We can do this. We will do this. We are almost there. And now we will leave and work hard in our communities as proud republicans, as unapologetic united Irelanders.”