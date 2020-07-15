Mayo TD Dara Calleary appointed Minister for Agriculture, replacing Barry Cowen

Taosieach Micheál Martin has appointed Dara Calleary as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

He also intends to appoint Jack Chambers as Government Chief Whip and Laois Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming as to replace him as Minkster of State for Finance. He will seek Cabinet approval for these appointments on Wednesday evening.

The shock sacking of Barry Cowen as minister for agriculture over the ongoing controversy about his drink driving offence in 2016 may have resulted in the loss of a senior minister in the Midlands.

But Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary’s promotion to the role of Minister for Agriculture has addressed one controversial issue of the new Government – the omission of a senior member of Cabinet from the west of Ireland.

Mr Calleary’s appointment as government chief whip, rather than to a senior ministerial portfolio shocked many including himself.

He said publicly that he was “angry and disappointed” after what he described on MidWest radio as “a private and incredibly painful” conversation at the time with Mr Martin.

That combined with significant public backlash resulted in responsibility for the Gaeltacht and Sport being added to his portfolio.

But the Mayo TD has finally, if belatedly and at the expense of a colleague, been rewarded for playing a key role in the Government formation talks and contributing to keeping all sides on board.

The 47-year-old has Fianna Fáil in his DNA. The Mayo TD who has been in the Dáil since 2007 and was appointed Chairman of Ógra Fianna Fáil by then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern at the National Youth Conference in Co Offaly in February 2008.

He is the son of late TD and former minister of state Sean Calleary who served in the Dáil from 1973 to 1992.

His grandfather Phelim was TD for Mayo from 1952 to 1969.

Affable and steady, highly popular with party colleagues he is viewed as a safe pair of hands.

His skill with people and diplomacy were used as justifications for his appointment as chief whip, where an ability to cajole colleagues and ensure turnout for votes is crucial.

The chief whip has been called the gate keeper of Cabinet. He said he would be that gatekeeper and “a gatekeeper for the west”.

He pledged to be a voice for the west at the Cabinet table and one that “will not be a quiet voice” and his constituents and others will now have an expectation of benefits for the region.

He has had a previous taste of government when he served as minister of state for labour affairs and public service transformation from 2009 to 2011 in the Fianna Fáil, Green Party coalition.

A graduate of Trinity College with a degree in business and politics his earlier education was at St Oliver Plunkett National School and St Muredach’s College.

He previously worked with Chambers Ireland and in an Irish bank.

He has served as the party’s spokesman on justice, equality and defence, as well as spokesman on jobs, enterprise and innovation.