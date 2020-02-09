Mayo results: Ring in pole position but Sinn Féin well placed

Fine Gael’s Michael Ring has topped the poll in Co Mayo, but Sinn Féin’s Rose Conway-Walsh is nipping at his heels just 60 votes behind, according to Fine Gael tally figures.

With former taoiseach Enda Kenny off the ballot, the door was open for a new Fine Gael candidate, but the Sinn Féin surge has dismantled the traditional Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil voting patterns in the county.

It is the Sinn Féin Senator’s third time running for the Dáil, and she has massively increased her vote share to 22.66 per cent (14,463 votes). There has not been a Sinn Féin TD in the county since John Madden in 1927.

Mr Ring has pulled in 14,523 votes (22.75 per cent), while Fianna Fáil deputy leader, Dara Calleary, has slotted into third place with 9,068 votes (14.21 per cent).

The Green wave has not quite materialised for one of the party’s best-known candidates Saoirse McHugh, who took in 4,064 votes (6.37 per cent).

Outgoing Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers had a disappointing return in her native Castlebar, but polled strongly elsewhere, coming in fourth place after the tallies with 6,352 votes (9.95 per cent). Not far behind her are Fine Gael candidates Senator Michelle Mulherin with 5,394 votes (8.45 per cent) and Alan Dillon on 5,118 votes (8.02 per cent).

Candidates: Dara Calleary (FF), Lisa Chambers (FF), Rose-Conway Walsh (SF), Michelle Mulherin (FG), Alan Dillon (FG), Michael Ring (FG), Saoirse McHugh (GP), Joe Daly (S-PBP), Kamal Uddin (Lab), Paul Lawless (Aontú), Gerry Loftus (Ind), Seán Forkin (Ind), Gráinne de Barra (Ind), Stephen Manning (Ind), Daithí Ó Fallamhái (Irish Freedom Party)