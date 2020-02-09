Mayo results: Michael Ring and SF’s Rose Conway-Walsh take first and second seats

Fine Gael’s Michael Ring has been deemed elected after the first count in Co Mayo with 14,796 votes. Also through on the first count is Rose Conway-Walsh, the first Sinn Féin candidate to be elected to the Dáil since 1927. A third-time general election candidate, Conway-Walsh has more than doubled her 2016 return, achieving 14,633 first-preference votes.

The county has for a long time been caught in a Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil stranglehold, but the Sinn Féin surge has burst open the grip of the traditional big two.

Speaking at the count centre in Castlebar, Ms Conway-Walsh said: “There were lots of predictions that it would be two and two all the way, but we knew from canvassing right across the county from the beginning that there was a mood for change.”

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary looks likely to take the third seat, having received 9,163 first-preference votes.

Hoping to cling on to her seat is outgoing Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers, who has taken 6,373 votes. Trailing behind her are Fine Gael candidates Michelle Mulherin, with 5,435 votes, and Alan Dillon, with 5,198 votes.

The Green Party’s Saoirse McHugh is currently in seventh place, taking just 4,177 votes. She may benefit from Sinn Féin’s surplus, but it would be a monumental climb.

Turnout in the Mayo constituency was 66.12 per cent, and the quota is 12,871.

Candidates: Dara Calleary (FF), Lisa Chambers (FF), Rose-Conway Walsh (SF), Michelle Mulherin (FG), Alan Dillon (FG), Michael Ring (FG), Saoirse McHugh (GP), Joe Daly (S-PBP), Kamal Uddin (Lab), Paul Lawless (Aontú), Gerry Loftus (Ind), Seán Forkin (Ind), Gráinne de Barra (Ind), Stephen Manning (Ind), Daithí Ó Fallamhái (Irish Freedom Party)