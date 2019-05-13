Mayo County Council local election candidate list
Total of 63 candidates running in 30-seat constituency
Ballina: 6 seats
Mark Duffy (Independent)
Kieran Gill (Fine Gael)
Aileen Horkan (Fine Gael)
Michael Loftus (Fianna Fáil)
Eamon Moore (Fianna Fáil)
Jarlath Munnelly (Fine Gael)
Willie Nolan (Independent)
John O’Hara (Fine Gael)
Annie May Reape (Fianna Fáil)
Michael Regan (Sinn Féin)
Tracey Smith (Social Democrats)
Seamus Weir (Independent)
Belmullet: 3 seats
Seán Carey (Fianna Fáil)
Gerry Coyle (Fine Gael)
Breege Grealis (Fine Gael)
Jay Heneghan (Independent)
Paul McNamara (Fianna Fáil)
Teresa Whelan (Sinn Féin)
Castlebar: 7 seats
Harry Barrett (Independent)
Cyril Burke (Fine Gael)
Aidan Crowley (Independent)
Joe Daly (Solidarity–People Before Profit)
Ger Deere (Fine Gael)
Michael Farrington (Renua Ireland)
Blackie K Gavin (Fianna Fáil)
Uddin Kamal (Labour Party)
Michael Kilcoyne (Independent)
Gerry Loftus (Independent)
Eugene McCormack (Fine Gael)
Al McDonnell (Fianna Fáil)
Joe McHale (Sinn Féin)
Martin McLoughlin (Fianna Fáil)
Donna Sheridan (Fine Gael)
Anthony Vesey (Independent)
Des Walsh (Independent)
Claremorris: 6 seats
Michael Burke (Fine Gael)
Michael Carty (Fianna Fáil)
Tom Connolly (Fine Gael)
John Cribbin (Fine Gael)
Richard Finn (Independent)
Paul Lawless (Aontú)
Patsy O’Brien (Fine Gael)
Damien Ryan (Fianna Fáil)
Margaret (Mags) Sheehan (Green Party)
Natasha Warde (Sinn Féin)
Swinford: 4 seats
John Caulfield (Fianna Fáil
Neil Cruise (Fine Gael
Sean Forkin (Independent)
Tommy Horan (Aontú)
Tom Lavin (Fine Gael)
Gerry Murray (Sinn Féin)
Michael Smyth (Fianna Fáil)
Westport: 4 seats
Shane Fitzgerald (Independent)
Peter Flynn (Fine Gael)
Christy Hyland (Independent)
Chris Maxwell (Fianna Fáil)
Frank McAlonan (Independent)
Darragh McGee (Independent)
Tereasa McGuire (Fine Gael)
Brendan Mulroy (Fianna Fáil)
Cissy Nayiga (Green Party)
Austin O’Malley (Fine Gael)
John (Johno) O’Malley (Independent)