Mayo County Council local election candidate list

Total of 63 candidates running in 30-seat constituency

 

Ballina: 6 seats

Mark Duffy (Independent)

Kieran Gill (Fine Gael)

Aileen Horkan (Fine Gael)

Michael Loftus (Fianna Fáil)

Eamon Moore (Fianna Fáil)

Jarlath Munnelly (Fine Gael)

Willie Nolan (Independent)

John O’Hara (Fine Gael)

Annie May Reape (Fianna Fáil)

Michael Regan (Sinn Féin)

Tracey Smith (Social Democrats)

Seamus Weir (Independent)

Belmullet: 3 seats

Seán Carey (Fianna Fáil)

Gerry Coyle (Fine Gael)

Breege Grealis (Fine Gael)

Jay Heneghan (Independent)

Paul McNamara (Fianna Fáil)

Teresa Whelan (Sinn Féin)

Castlebar: 7 seats

Harry Barrett (Independent)

Cyril Burke (Fine Gael)

Aidan Crowley (Independent)

Joe Daly (Solidarity–People Before Profit)

Ger Deere (Fine Gael)

Michael Farrington (Renua Ireland)

Blackie K Gavin (Fianna Fáil)

Uddin Kamal (Labour Party)

Michael Kilcoyne (Independent)

Gerry Loftus (Independent)

Eugene McCormack (Fine Gael)

Al McDonnell (Fianna Fáil)

Joe McHale (Sinn Féin)

Martin McLoughlin (Fianna Fáil)

Donna Sheridan (Fine Gael)

Anthony Vesey (Independent)

Des Walsh (Independent)

Claremorris: 6 seats

Michael Burke (Fine Gael)

Michael Carty (Fianna Fáil)

Tom Connolly (Fine Gael)

John Cribbin (Fine Gael)

Richard Finn (Independent)

Paul Lawless (Aontú)

Patsy O’Brien (Fine Gael)

Damien Ryan (Fianna Fáil)

Margaret (Mags) Sheehan (Green Party)

Natasha Warde (Sinn Féin)

Swinford: 4 seats

John Caulfield (Fianna Fáil

Neil Cruise (Fine Gael

Sean Forkin (Independent)

Tommy Horan (Aontú)

Tom Lavin (Fine Gael)

Gerry Murray (Sinn Féin)

Michael Smyth (Fianna Fáil)

Westport: 4 seats

Shane Fitzgerald (Independent)

Peter Flynn (Fine Gael)

Christy Hyland (Independent)

Chris Maxwell (Fianna Fáil)

Frank McAlonan (Independent)

Darragh McGee (Independent)

Tereasa McGuire (Fine Gael)

Brendan Mulroy (Fianna Fáil)

Cissy Nayiga (Green Party)

Austin O’Malley (Fine Gael)

John (Johno) O’Malley (Independent)

