May fights for political life ahead of Brexit vote
Inside Politics: A big Commons defeat on the withdrawal treaty would likely end prime minister’s tenure
British prime minister Theresa May: will appeal to MPs to back a deal that is ‘opposed by much of her party and the opposition’ Photograph: AFP/Getty Images
Good morning.
All eyes will be on Westminster today where a week (a week! Eight hours a day!) of debate begins in advance of the “meaningful vote” - as it’s termed in law - on the withdrawal treaty. It’ll be meaningful, alright. But what will the meaning be?