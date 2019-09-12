May 2020 is the ‘right moment’ for a general election, says Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said May 2020 is the “right moment” for a general election.

An election has been on hold amid chaos over a possible no-deal Brexit . Fianna Fáil supports the minority Fine Gael-led Government under the so-called confidence and supply deal between the parties reached after the 2016 election.

Here is the full text of the Taoiseach’s speech:

Colleagues and friends, welcome to Cork.

This will be our last special Parliamentary Party meeting of the 32nd Dáil. I have always said that I believed that the next general election should take place in the summer of 2020.

I think May 2020 is the right moment. It will allow to us to complete a full parliamentary session in the new year, discharge our Government duties around St Patrick’s Day and the March European Council and have a new Government in place well in advance of the next summer recess.

We should also, by then, have secured a Brexit Deal or have guided the country through the worst of No Deal. Though timelines, when it comes to Brexit, are unpredictable.

Above all, it will allow us to spend the next few months concentrating on the things that are important - the budget, Brexit, Balanced Regional Development, a Better Deal for Families. And also other issues like housing delivery and Climate Action and health reform.

I believe we can win that election. In fact, I am sure of it even though it may not become apparent until the last week or ten days of the Election Campaign.

The country is on the right track. The economy is strong with full employment and rising incomes. We have the best team and the best plans. That is shining through.

I had a great summer. I got around the country a lot and also got a break. But there is nowhere I would rather be than in Government, and in the Taoiseach’s office.

When I think about all we’ve done in the past two years:

reduced income taxes and USC;

pensions and welfare up;

unemployment down;

the public finances moved from deficit to surplus;

Paternity benefit and Parental leave, so young parents can spend more time with their children in those crucial early years;

Subsidised childcare;

Free GP care for more people and cheaper medicines for all;

40,000 new homes built;

10,000 young people helped to buy;

Project Ireland 2040 well underway. Projects promised for decades now under construction;

The UN convention on people with disabilities;

Major constitutional change through referendums put to the people;

A Climate Action Plan;

Hundreds of extra Gardaí on our streets;

Substantial new investment in the arts, sport, rural development and international development too.

We have a lot to be proud of.

And a lot more to do.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

So, getting back to the 4 B’s: Brexit, the Budget, Balanced Regional Development, and a Better Deal for Families.

Not forgetting a fifth B - Beef - to make sure our beef farmers’ incomes are protected. I know we’ll be speaking about that later.

On Brexit, our position has been clear and consistent.

Avoiding the return of a hard border on this island and maintaining our place in the Single Market is a Government priority in all circumstances. We must protect peace on the island and the success of the all-island economy. This is why the backstop continues to be a critical component of the Withdrawal Agreement, unless and until an alternative is found. And yes, we are open to alternatives as we always have been. But they must be realistic ones, legally binding and workable in practice.

As you know, I met with Prime Minister Johnson on Monday. We spoke of our shared desire to see the Northern Ireland political institutions reinstated. We shared our perspectives on the Withdrawal Agreement.

Despite our meeting, there is a significant and growing risk of no deal. We don’t want a no-deal Brexit and we will continue our efforts to avoid one until the very last moment, but not at any cost.

A Withdrawal Agreement without the backstop is no good to us. It merely kicks the can down the road until the transition phase ends in December 2020. The only difference being that the United Kingdom would legally be out of the European Union but not in any meaningful way. They would experience none of the consequences. We would face 14 more months of uncertainty and sapping confidence. It’s not an outcome that the Irish Government can agree to.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

When it comes to the Budget we are designing it around certain core principles:

The Budget is based on a ‘No Deal’ Brexit and will ensure we are prepared for it economically.

So, we will not be able to afford tax and welfare packages on the scale of our last three Budgets.

It will not however be an austerity budget.

Far from it: spending will rise by roughly €3 billion.

An extra €900 million for public infrastructure - new schools, primary care centres, housing, roads, buses, creating jobs all over the country to compensate for some of the ones lost.

And there will be a package of financial supports ready to deploy, to save jobs and businesses that are vulnerable in the event of No Deal.

We will honour the commitments we’ve made to restore and increase pay for hard-working public servants - teachers, defence forces, nurses and healthcare staff.

We will also be able to provide for increased demand for health and education and disability services due to our rising and ageing population.

We will also use the Budget to step-up Climate Action. We must do that in every Budget from now on.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The third B is Balanced Regional Development. Balanced regional development is at the centre of so much of what Fine Gael in Government is doing.

For decades, our development has been unbalanced. Too much of our growth has focused on Dublin and the east coast, something that is not good for Dublin or the rest of the country.

But you don’t overturn decades of development with soundbites. You do it with a plan and investment.

Fine Gael has that plan.

That plan is Project Ireland 2040 alongside the Action Plan for Rural development which we need to update and renew in the next six months.

Project Ireland 2040 is being delivered with infrastructure projects now underway all over the country.

One of the most important elements of Project Ireland 2040 is the National Broadband Plan. The National Broadband Plan ensures that rural Ireland has a 21st century future. The future of work is home working, the future of healthcare is remote medicine and the future of education involves giving our young children access to a wider array of subjects and opportunities through video links to other schools. None of this is possible without high speed broadband.

In May we made the decision to appoint a preferred bidder for the National Broadband Plan. Getting that contract signed is a major priority for me and Fine Gael in the term ahead.

Back in May, the Opposition said there was a cheap and quicker way to deliver Broadband.

After five months of hearings we know there is not and all they have come up with is a plan for more delays, more consultants, more reviews, yet another Cost Benefit Analysis.

My message to them is simple; rural Ireland needs this, and Fine Gael will deliver it.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

The fourth and final B is a Better Deal for Families.

I want a better deal for families and I believe that Fine Gael is the only Party that can achieve this ambition and make life easier for hard working parents.

There are now almost 200,000 children benefiting from Government childcare initiatives.

The new National Childcare Scheme will open for applications from the end of October and will help parents with the cost of childcare. Many families will see an increase in their subsidies and the increased thresholds means about 7,500 children will benefit for the first time.

Time is a precious commodity these days. The demands of work and the need to pay the bills puts pressure on new parents. I hope the two weeks’ paid parental leave for each parent, starting from the 1st of November will help with this. This leave can be taken any time over the first year.

The overall objective is giving families a better deal. A fairer deal.

So these are our four priorities that will protect the progress and take Ireland forward.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Contrast that with the Opposition.

Fianna Fáil says that if was not for Brexit, we’d already have an election by now. So, people have a right to know what a Fianna Fáil government would do in power. So far this year, Fianna Fáil have made promises costing €4.5 billion when we all know there is less than €1 billion to be allocated on Budget Day. That leaves a €3.5 billion black hole in their financial plans which can only be filled with higher taxes or greater borrowing. They need to come clean and tell us. There’s a new promise to a new group every week. And when you promise everything to everyone, it means your promises aren’t worth much. They can’t be trusted.

They have no solutions. No policies. No plans. And they do not have the team to match ours.

The Greens had a very good local and European elections and issues like the environment and climate change are very much to the fore. They have some good policies and we should not be embarrassed to make some of those good ideas our own in the months ahead. If it’s the right thing to do, we should do it.

However, there is a difference between green policies and the Green Party. And I am concerned that when the next general election comes, the Green Party could be the Trojan Horse that lets Fianna Fáil back in with Micheál Martin as Taoiseach. They’ve done it before. We don’t want to go back to that.

This year, Sinn Féin has demonstrated what political impotence really looks like. The Executive and Assembly in Stormont shuttered. Sinn Féin MPs taking their expenses and salaries but not their seats in Westminster when crucial decisions affecting Ireland were being made.

They don’t see Brexit as a problem - they see it as an opportunity. Calling for a border poll isn’t showing leadership on Brexit. It’s really bad timing and risks making a bad situation worse. It’s the very opposite of leadership.

They need to be called out on it.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

We have a busy few months ahead. Brexit, the Budget and the matter of four by-elections.

Winning by-elections is very difficult for Government parties. It has only happened three times in 35 years. But it can be done. There are four by-elections and only one of the four seats was held by Fine Gael.

We should aim to win one and get the equivalent of something close to a Dáil quota for each of them so that our candidates will be in a strong position to take a seat when the general election comes.

To win though, I am going to need your support and backing. And I need everyone here to play a role in helping us in Government and as a campaigning party in the run into the election. Everyone has a role to play.

Everyone can help us secure victory and do what’s right for Ireland.

And together we will.

Thank you.