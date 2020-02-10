Matt Shanahan (Independent)

Elected, like two other TDs, on the final count for the Waterford constituency, Independent Matt Shanahan entered politics when he was co-opted to Waterford City and County Council in January 2019, later topping the poll in the City East ward last May.

With a quiet mien belying a steely focus on Suirside investment, the 55-year-old father of three’s strong advocacy of 24/7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford, and a new Waterford University has struck a chord.

Waterford has haemorrhaged jobs, students and shoppers to Dublin in recent years, and looks askance at the Cabinet focus on regional rivals Cork and Limerick.

A business and marketing consultant with a background in digital and social media marketing (and trilingual, with French and Irish), he specialises among other things in helping small businesses access Government and European Union grants.

His constituents will hope this new Independent TD – more centrist than socialist – can somehow do likewise for Waterford.