Mary Mitchell O’Connor rules herself out of European elections

Mary Mitchell O’Connor has ruled herself out of running for a seat in the forthcoming European elections.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister of State for Higher Education said she had made the decision despite being urged to give the race serious consideration.

The European Parliament elections will take place in May.

“I’ve given this a lot of thought since I was persuaded by senior colleagues within the party to look seriously at the Dublin European Parliament seat that will be left vacant by the departure of Brian Hayes, MEP this summer,” Ms Mitchell O’Connor said, adding that she would prefer to remain within her current ministry.