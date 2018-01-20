Mary Lou McDonald confirmed as new leader of Sinn Féin

Mary Lou McDonald has been confirmed as the sole nominee for the position of Sinn Féin president.

Sinn Féin’s ard comhairle met in Belfast on Saturday morning to formally ratify the Dublin Central TD as nominee for leader. A special party conference to elect her as leader will be held on February 10th in Dublin.

Ms McDonald will replace Gerry Adams who has led the all-island party since 1983.

“This will be my last speech as Uachtarán Shinn Féin to the Cúige,” Mr Adams said in a speech at the Balmoral Hotel in west Belfast. “Nominations for that position closed yesterday. So if you didn’t get a nomination and wanted this job it’s too late now. Please welcome the President elect of our party, Mary Lou McDonald.”

Standing ovation for Gerry Adams as he makes his last speech as Sinn Féin President... #Belfast pic.twitter.com/tFOkZL1sbI — Amanda Ferguson (@AmandaFBelfast) January 20, 2018

The party also announced a proposal will go to the ard comhairle to open nominations for vice-president.

Mr Adams also spoke about the Stormont impasse and how the current polarisation does not suit anyone.

He reiterated Sinn Féin’s commitment to getting devolved government back up and running.

“It is not ok the interests of the vast majority of citizens that political parties should retreat to our trenches and hunker down comfortably in the certainty of our respective positions.

“We have to challenge ourselves and our support base.”

A fresh phase of multiparty talks aimed at restoring Stormont were announcement by the British and Irish governments earlier in the week.

They are set to commence on January 24th.