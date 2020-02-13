Mary Lou McDonald challenges Micheál Martin to sign up to ‘programme for change’

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has challenged Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin to sign up to her party’s programme for change.

Addressing the newly elected TDs in front of the media before a parliamentary party meeting Ms McDonald confirmed that she had written to Mr Martin seeking a meeting about government formation.

The letter was sent on Wednesday night ahead of a meeting on Thursday at which Mr Martin was expected to tell his TDs that he will not reverse his position on entering government with Sinn Féin.

Mr Martin will meet his new parliamentary party at Leinster House for the first time since the general election for discussions about possible coalition options and how the party should proceed after a bruising election result.

Mr Martin is not expected to change his stance on Sinn Féin from the election campaign: that he will not enter government with Ms McDonald’s party for reasons of wide policy differences but also because he does not consider Sinn Féin to be a normal democratic party.

Mary Lou McDonald going into a party meeting in Buswells Hotel. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Ms McDonald, meanwhile, said her party’s manifesto aimed to give workers and families a break and it was a manifesto for change that more than 500,000 voters agreed. “Sinn Féin won the election,” she said.

Referring to her letter to Mr Martin, Ms McDonald said there were “big policy incompatibilities” between the two parties and Sinn Féin’s objective was a “government of change”.

In the letter, Ms McDonald said: “It is my strong belief that there is an onus and responsibility on parties to engage over the coming days to discuss our priorities as we enter a new Dáil term.

“We need to explore if common platforms exist to underpin a programme for a government for change.”

Sinn Féin now has 37 TDs, 17 of whom are newly elected. Ms McDonald told them “the question is whether Fianna Fáil will “sign up for that type of change”.

“It will be quite a challenge for them to sign up to this type of programme for government but Micheál Martin has said that he is a democrat, he listens to the people and respects the decision of the people so he knows that the people want change.”

Ms McDonald also stressed that the party wanted to advance Irish unity and that it was a key part of the Belfast Agreement

“It is a duty of the Irish Government to commence this process,” she said adding that Unionists “should not fear debate and discussions about the future.”

She said “this must be an engaging and forward-looking debate”.

The party wanted to “implement our solutions that are grounded in common sense and to implement our policies”.

Ms McDonald said “every so often a window appears when each of us can steer history in a new direction. “We’ve done that.”

She said “we have energised people and shown that change is possible.

“And there is now an opportunity to elect a government for change.”

The Dublin Central TD reiterated the party’s commitment to a pension age of 65, to take the first €30,000 of salary out of the USC and to challenge vulture funds and the insurance industry.

To applause, she added: “If we do our job, I believe Sinn Féin can lead such a government.”

Senators, officials and former TDs including her predecessor Gerry Adams and Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill also attended the event in Buswells hotel.

New TDs hugged established colleagues and Senators as the 17 new elected members arrived with the party leader and former leader.

As the media were asked to leave a journalist objected to Ms McDonald refusing to take questions.

Irish Daily Mail political editor John Lee asked the gathering: “Hands up all those who are going to take the industrial wage,” in reference to a past policy of the party that TDs would take the average industrial wage of just under €39,000 of a TD’s salary of €96,189 and contribute the remaining funds to the party. A number of TDs have recently said they use their salary to fund constituency offices.

Fianna Fáil TDs

Mr Martin was in contact with many of his TDs in recent days, but party members have also been making their feelings known to the leadership. While there is some support for sharing government with Sinn Féin, there is also fierce opposition to the idea at all levels.Many in the party feel Fianna Fáil should remain in opposition.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon, who is also a Fianna Fáil councillor, called for the party to “step back, take stock of where the party is at” and to go into opposition.

“We haven’t focused strongly enough. Our time in confidence and supply hasn’t served the party well. We weren’t in a position to show strong opposition,” he said.

Mr Brabazon also called on Mr Martin to “reflect” on what direction the party goes in now.

“I’m not suggesting for a moment that Micheál should step down, but if he’s going to stay on as leader he certainly should at least be reflecting very carefully on the direction the party has to go now, in a different way.”

Independent TD Mattie McGrath confirmed that the newly-formed rural Independent group is willing to discuss government formation options with all of the main political parties.

Mr McGrath, the leader of the group, said all of the members recognise the “clear and fundamental shift that has occurred in Irish politics”.

Several rounds of talks between the parties took place on Wednesday, with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan meeting the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats.

The prospect of a minority government under a confidence and supply arrangement seemed unlikely.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall also said she thought a minority government operating without any support agreement from others was also “unlikely at this stage”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also privately ruled out supporting any government in a confidence and supply deal.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday that it was likely he would be leader of the opposition in the new Dáil but if Fine Gael was needed to provide political stability, his party was “willing to talk to other parties about that”.

Mr Varadkar said “anything is possible” in the coming weeks, “including a second election”. However, a second general election was not an outcome that would be “good for the country”, he said.