Mary Lou McDonald calls for ‘new deal’ to plan for Irish unity

The Irish Government must convene an all-Ireland forum and a Border poll on Irish unity must be held in the next five years, the Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has demanded.

Ms McDonald, when delivering her keynote speech to the Sinn Féin ardfheis in Derry on Saturday night, also called for a “new deal” to increase pay, and to tackle housing, childcare, health, education and climate change and to plan for Irish unity.

The Sinn Féin leader also told delegates Sinn Féin was prepared to enter coalition in the South and was “ready to do business” with the DUP and the British and Irish governments and the other Northern parties to restore Stormont.

Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin stood on the “threshold of a new decade, a decade of opportunity”.

“And let the message go loud and clear to Government Buildings in Dublin and to No10 Downing Street that this new decade is the one in which we will finally end partition to achieve a new united Ireland,” she said.

Open for business

“The Irish Government must convene an all-Ireland forum to map the transition to a united Ireland, to involve all the people, to plan for our economy and our public services and then the referendum must happen in the next five years,” she added.

“The days of partition are numbered. Change is in the air. Brexit has changed everything,” she said.

“Many people, for the first time, are now considering their future in a United Ireland. The Irish Government and all who say that now is not the time to speak of unity are wrong. A referendum on unity will happen, as set-out in the Good Friday agreement. It is not a question of if, but a question of when.”

Ms McDonald said it was “unsustainable” that the Northern Executive and Assembly were not sitting.

She added: “We are ready to do business. Sinn Féin has never been the obstacle to powersharing or good government or doing a deal. I challenge the DUP and both governments to step forward, to resolve the issues and get government back in action.

“We don’t need a drawn-out talks process. The issues have been well-rehearsed. We need a good faith, purposeful engagement by political unionism. Sinn Féin negotiators stand ready.”

Ms McDonald also made clear that Sinn Féin wanted to be in government in the South but other parties needed to “tell us if they are willing to implement a republican programme for government”.

“If we have the chance to deliver housing and healthcare, to stand up for people and deliver a fair deal for families, to deliver on Irish unity, then that is the only basis on which Sinn Féin would enter government,” she said.

“Following the general election, we have a choice to make. Not about being in government for the sake of it but about how we best implement our policies - our solutions. In arriving at this decision, we should be guided, not by our distrust of other parties, but by our confidence in republicans.

“After the election, we will talk and we will listen. Our preference is for a left-led government.”

‘Tomorrow is ours’

Ms McDonald called for support for the Sinn Féin candidates in the three forthcoming by-elections in Cork, Wexford and Dublin and pressed for support for the Sinn Féin candidate John Finucane in the Westminster general election in North Down as he seeks to oust the DUP’s Nigel Dodds.

And she defended Sinn Féin’s abstentionist policy to Westminster. She said, “Some claim they will enter Westminster to stop Brexit. Those making this claim need to give themselves a shake. No Irish elected representative can stop Brexit. That’s the fact . . . No Irish republican would swear an oath to the crown.”

On the other elements of the “new deal” proposals Ms McDonald said Sinn Féin would make the living wage in the Republic of €12.30 the law. The current minimum wage is €9.30.

She said people aged 65 should have the right to a state pension.

Ms McDonald pledged that Sinn Féin would “deliver the largest public house building programme that Ireland has ever seen”, would increase the supply of affordable homes, and would “reduce rents by up to €1,500 a year through a tax relief and a three-year rent freeze”.

She called for an “Irish National Health Service” and a “bold move on childcare” similar to how free education was introduced 50 years ago. “This decade, must see the delivery of truly free education, from the first day of school to graduation. This means scrapping third level fees.”

Ms McDonald also called a “Green New Deal for Ireland” that would mean “zero emissions targets; a just transition, sustainable jobs; state investment in infrastructure and skills”.

Said Ms McDonald, “We face into a decade of opportunity. The past was for those who seek to divide. The future is for those of us who seek to unite. The old guard can have yesterday. Tomorrow is ours. The next stage of our struggle beckons. The road to Irish unity runs through it. The road to economic equality runs through it. Friends, the road to the Republic runs through it.”